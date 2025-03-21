Ifon-Ilobu Crisis: Adeleke Orders Security Operatives To Restore Peace

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered immediate security operations to restore peace between the Ifon and Ilobu communities, urging the peace committee to revive the existing peace agreement.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke directed the joint security task force to intervene swiftly and halt the clashes.

Decrying the politicization of the crisis, the Governor instructed the task force to identify and apprehend the ringleaders, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

He also urged the peace committee to facilitate an immediate cessation of hostilities to safeguard lives and property.

Expressing concern over the repeated violation of peace agreements, Governor Adeleke warned that his administration would take stringent action regarding the buffer zone between the two communities if hostilities persist.

The Governor is currently engaged in security and political consultations aimed at finding a lasting solution to the crisis, which predates his administration.

