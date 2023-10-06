Ifon-Ilobu Communal Clash: Oyetola Sues For Peace, Commiserates With Victims’ Families

...says ‘It’s better to jaw-jaw

The immediate past Governor of Osun State and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday, urged the parties in the ancient towns of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of the state who are fighting, to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.

Oyetola noted that it had become imperative for the two communities to put an end to the avoidable crisis that had escalated to the destruction of property, killings and maiming of one another since the crisis erupted, saying that “it is better to jaw-jaw,” than resort to violence.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, the minister commiserated with the families and relatives of those who lost their lives to the violence and also sympathised with those who lost their valued property.

The former governor who said whenever the crisis erupted in the past, it was usually de-escalated through the traditional rulers, wondered why this latest violence was allowed to degenerate to this level.

Describing peace as the sine qua non to human existence, Oyetola said it is always good to come to the round table for dialogue and negotiation than to resort to violence in whatever circumstance, saying God knows why He destined the two towns of Ifon and Ilobu to border each other.

He said the two communities must stop the fight permanently, jettison their differences and continue to live together as brothers and sisters by continually taking maximum advantage of their unity and togetherness as well as the prospects in their diversity regardless of borders and boundaries.

“With my sojourn in life, I have come to realise that nothing good can come from communal clash and as such, every being must do everything humanly possible to forestall fights of any nature. It is quite unfortunate and shocking to receive the news of clashes between two of our notable towns (Ilobu and Ifon-Osun) in the state.

“While I acknowledge whatever the reason that might have led to the avoidable crisis leaving many dead, I want to vehemently note that no matter the issue at stake, it is not worth the life of any Osun citizen. I, therefore, appeal to our people to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign forthwith.

“Taking a look at the number of casualties recorded in the last few days while the crisis lasted, it is apparent that dialogue and negotiation would have been more profitable and rewarding if that path had been genuinely taken by the two communities.

“I appeal to the traditional leaders of the two communities and beyond to opt for dialogue in resolving contentious issues in order to restore peace and tranquillity to the land.

“I want to use this opportunity to commiserate with the families of the victims who have lost their loved ones to the needless crisis. I also sympathise with those who lost their property. May Almighty God repose the souls of the dead and restore peace to the affected communities”, Oyetola said.