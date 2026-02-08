Women keep blazing the trail in every sector, proving that with hard work and perseverance, growth is possible and steady. Once again, women around the world and Africa celebrate Ifeyinwa Osime, who was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Access Holdings Plc, following the retirement of Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, who concluded his regulatory tenure on January 29, 2026.

Mrs. Osime, a distinguished legal practitioner and corporate governance expert, has been a key member of the Access Bank Board since November 2019, serving as Chair of the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Board Governance, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee.

She has contributed significantly to governance, leadership development, and sustainability initiatives across the Bank. Her professional portfolio extends beyond Access Bank, with leadership roles at Ebudo Trust Limited and McPherson Legal Practitioners, where she advises on corporate and commercial legal matters.

Her previous board experience includes positions as Independent Non-Executive Director at Coronation Insurance Plc, Board Chairman at Coronation Life Insurance Company Ltd, and Non-Executive Director at Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank Limited).

Mrs. Osime began her career at Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and later served as Company Secretary/Assistant General Manager, Administration & Legal at African Development Insurance Company Limited (now NSIA Insurance).

She holds a Law degree from the University of Benin and an LL.M in Commercial and Corporate Law from the London School of Economics, with executive training from INSEAD, IMD, Harvard Business School, MIT, and Stanford.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Women Corporate Directors Nigeria Chapter, and the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Beyond her professional work, Mrs. Osime is committed to mentoring young professionals and supports the Autism and Developmental Delays Support Community, reflecting her dedication to social impact and inclusion. Commenting on the appointment, Access Bank Group Chairman, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, said:

“Mrs. Osime is a principled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the Bank’s strategy and values. Under her leadership, the Bank will continue to deliver sustainable value to shareholders and stakeholders, pursuing its vision to become the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede also congratulated Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, for his exemplary leadership and contributions to Access Bank, noting that he remains a valued member of the Access family.

She is an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) Nigeria Chapter, and the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, where she sits on the Executive Committee of the Women Sectoral Group.

Beyond her corporate role, Osime is committed to mentoring young people and is involved in community support initiatives, particularly those focused on autism and developmental delays, highlighting her dedication to inclusion and social impact.

As Chairman of Access Bank’s board, she now leads the institution’s governance framework with a deep understanding of its strategy, values and long-term vision; aiming to advance sustainable value creation for shareholders and stakeholders alike.