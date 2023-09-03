IFED’s Graduates Gear Up To Shape Stronger Nation, One Family AT A Time

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development, a leading Family Life institution dedicated to enhancing family life dynamics, proudly celebrated the graduation of a new cohort of Family Life Practitioners in a remarkable ceremony that showcased the transformative power of their certification program.

The event, held on Zoom, brought together esteemed guests including renowned family experts such as Praise Fowowe, Mrs. Dinma Nwobi, and the exceptional Family Life Professional, Mr Juwon Odutayo. The ceremony was a celebration of achievement and a testament to the dedication and passion of the graduates.

Praise Fowowe, a distinguished figure in the field of family life industry, imparted invaluable wisdom to the new practitioners. He emphasized the importance of infusing entertainment into their work to engage the next generation effectively. Moreover, Mr Fowowe highlighted the evolving role of artificial intelligence in shaping the landscape of Family Life, providing attendees with a glimpse into the exciting future that lies ahead.

Mr. Juwon Odutayo, a shining example of the program’s success, recounted his journey from participant to a thriving Family Life Professional. Notably, he shared a remarkable achievement – the recouping of his tuition fee while actively participating in the program.

This noteworthy feat serves as a compelling testament to the sheer efficacy and practicality of the tools provided by the Institute of Family Engineering and Development.

His journey stands as living proof that the knowledge gained within the program isn’t solely an investment in the future, but a means to generate tangible results in the present.

Addressing the graduates, Mrs. Dinma Nwobi, the Director of Studies at the institute, inspired them to be audacious in their solutions. She encouraged the graduates to boldly tackle challenges, reminding them that their expertise and impact hold the potential to change lives on a grand scale.

The institute proudly congratulates other graduating students following outstanding achievements as their commitment and dedication throughout the certification program have equipped them with the tools to transform family lives and contribute positively to society.

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development extends an open invitation to individuals passionate about making a difference in family dynamics.

“If you are ready to embark on a journey of knowledge, empowerment, and impact, enrol in the program today. Together, we can build stronger, happier families and a brighter future for generations to come.