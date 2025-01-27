Ifedayo Agoro Reacts To 2Face, Annie Idibia Divorce

Share

Businesswoman and founder of DANG, Ifedayo Agoro, has slammed legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia for announcing his divorce from his wife, Annie, publicly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Baba announced on his Instagram page that his marriage with his wife, Annie Macauley has crashed, and have been living separately for a while now, noting that they would be getting a divorce soon.

After he made the post, he came back online to disclose that his account had been hacked, therefore debunking the earlier post.

A few minutes later, he shared a video stating that his account wasn’t hacked therefore confirming the breakup and divorce.

Reacting to the online drama, Ifedayo dragged 2Baba for choosing the wrong time to announce their divorce when the public was picking at Annie for her appearance at the Young Famous and African reality show. She wrote: “First they groom you, then you lose yourself and then they dump you. I am sooo angry! l never involve myself with things like this but this is disgusting behaviour by this man. “In the time when this woman is being bashed, you had to say this? Knowing you constantly humiliated her publicly since I was 18 years old? Why now? Why heap more fire on her reputation? “Never ever ever choose a man over yourself No one is INDISPENSABLE! Gosh!”

