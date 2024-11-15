Ifeanyi Ubah’s Corpse Arrives Nigeria For Burial

Share

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s body arrived in Nigeria yesterday for burial three months after his death in London.

The businessman turned politician who was until his death a Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly would be buried on November 22.

Recall that Ubah died in London on July 27 at the age of 52 even though he would have been 53 on September 3. According to the announcement by his family, the burial ceremony will be a solemn moment to celebrate a life dedicated to service, leadership and humanity.

The funeral announcement signed by his first son, Ifeanyi Ubah (Jnr) on behalf of the family, reads: “With profound sadness and deep loss, the family of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah announces the arrangements for his funeral ceremony/interment.

“Senator Ubah was a loving husband, father and an accomplished statesman whose legacy will continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched.

“His departure has left a deep void, but we are comforted by the overwhelming support from friends, well-wishers, and the general public.

“We hereby announce that the interment/funeral ceremony of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah will take place on Friday, November 22, 2024. This will be a solemn moment as we lay him to rest and celebrate a life dedicated to service, leadership, and humanity.

“Further details, including the schedule of programmes and venues for his burial activities, will be announced by the National Burial Committee in due course.

“The family, alongside the Committee, is working to ensure that all arrangements will reflect the magnitude of the legacy he left behind.

“For those who wish to send condolence messages, we kindly request that scanned copies of these messages be forwarded to senifeanyiubahburial@gmail. com. “Your expressions of sympathy and support will be greatly appreciated.”

