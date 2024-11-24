Ifeanyi Ubah’s Burial: Senate Didn’t Abandon Him – Spokesman

Share

The Senate, on Sunday, described as untrue, the recent news circulating that it failed to play a role in the burial of its late member, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (APC, Anambra South).

The apex legislative Assembly made this expression in a statement signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu.

Adaramodu pointed out, “Contrary to insinuations in some misinformed quarters, the Senate accorded Senator Ubah all honours and rites as a sitting member of the Senate before his burial in Nnewi on Friday.”

He also noted that, before the burial of Ubah, the Upper Chamber dedicated a whole legislative day to pay tributes to the late lawmaker, claiming that it was the first time such a level of honour was accorded a deceased member in the history of the National Assembly.

Part of the statement reads: “For the first time in the history of the National Assembly a whole Legislative day was dedicated to paying Tributes to our departed colleague. His seat was adorned with the national flag which was a huge honor and recognition of his contributions to the Senate and the good people he represented.

“The Nigerian Senate did not abandon the late Senator and his family right from the moment the news of his death became public knowledge news.

“In fact, the Senate commiserated with the people and government of Anambra State over his death.

“The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, it would be recalled, had immediately after the demise of our late colleague was made public, led a high-powered delegation of some principal officers and members of the Senate to the Lagos residence of the late Senator to commiserate with his wife and children.

“Almost 100 Senators of the 109 members attended a valedictory session held in his honour, where senators including Vice President Kashim Shettima paid tribute to his accomplishments as a philanthropist, businessman and politician.

“These actions, the Senate said, were a demonstration of the Senate’s respect and appreciation for Senator Ubah’s contributions. Substantial members of the Senate were in Nnewi on behalf of the Senate which had earlier reached out to the family before his burial.

“Having done all that in his honour and some sections of the media saw that as an abandonment, it shows that the minds behind the ill-informed story were expecting distinguished Senators to storm Nnewi in a show-off while mourning the untimely demise of their colleague.

“It is preposterous that anyone under any guise would suggest that the Senate failed in its role to honour the memory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.”

