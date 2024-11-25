Ifeanyi Ubah’s Burial: Senate Didn’t Abandon Him- Spokesman

Share

The Senate yesterday denied the reports that it failed to play a role in Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s burial at the weekend.

In a statement, by the Committee on Media and Publicity Chairman Yemi Adaramodu said: “Contrary to insinuations in some misinformed quarters, the Senate accorded Senator Ubah all honours and rites as a sitting member of the Senate before his burial in Nnewi on Friday.”

He also said before the burial, the Upper Cham – ber dedicated a legislative day to pay tributes to the departed. According to him, it was the first time such a level of honour was accorded a deceased member in the history of the National Assembly.

The statement said: “For the first time in the history of the National Assembly a whole Legislative day was dedicated to paying tributes to our departed colleague.

“His seat was adorned with the national flag which was huge honor and recognition of his contributions to the Senate and the good people he represented.

“The Senate did not abandon the late Senator and his family right from the moment the news of his death became public knowledge news.

Share

Please follow and like us: