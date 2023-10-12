Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps YPP, Joins APC

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah has finally dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before now there have been fears that Ubah would contest the next gubernatorial election in Anambra State but not under the platform of his former party the YPP.

Ubah had left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) when the then leadership of the party had reneged on the initial agreement of handing him over the Senatorial ticket of the party after supporting the second term reelection of the then governor Chief Willie Obiano.

He had turned down the offer of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Senatorial ticket which was later secured by self-styled godfather Chris Uba and chose the YPP a party that he nurtured and secured three seats at the Anambra state House of Assembly a National Assembly seat of Orumba North and South federal Constituency and also his on Senatorial seat for the second term.

Confirming this development the Media Assistant to Send Ubah, Hon Kameh Chunks said that the defection was done on the floor of the National Assembly adding that what is left is for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to officially receive him in a planned visit to Anambra state.

“The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah CON has officially joined Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC)”

“This was read on the floor of the Senate at a brief plenary held today by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio”

“Senator Ubah, by this move, aims to join forces with other Igbo Progressives and stakeholders in changing the present disadvantaged position of Ndi Igbo in the National politics”

“Today, I have moved from the Young Progressives Party, YPP, to the All Progressives Congress, in accordance with my Progressive agenda for an Igbo nation that will take back its pride of place in the national hemisphere,” Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah announced”

“The idea bearer, Senator Ubah, by this deft move, is pushing for a reconnect to the centre in the post-Buhari era in order to help negotiate better on the various needs of the Southeast region in terms of security, infrastructural development and restoration of the Igbo man’s pride of place in the equitable distribution of national resources”

“According to Senator Ubah, while addressing the media after the plenary, the idea that things have gotten so bad that politicians from other zones can afford to lose the votes from the five southeastern states and yet win the presidential election is a huge anomaly that contributed hugely to my decision to lead my people back into national reckoning”.

“Recall that Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah CON has set an unprecedented record in national politics by adopting the YPP berthed in 2017 and using the political platform to not just win his Senatorial elections in 2019 and 2023 but also successfully midwifed the election of a YPP Federal House of Representatives seat as well as three state Houses of Assembly seats with two other Federal House of Representatives seats reportedly won by the party still hotly contested at the tribunal”

“This decision is set to help the Senator better a lot of his people and bring about better dividends of democracy as well as other interventions geared towards eradicating the insecurity in the Southeast region”