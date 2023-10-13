Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps YPP Joins APC

The sole member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the Senate, Ifeanyi Ubah, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In his letter, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary session yesterday, the Anambra South representative said his defection was due to irreconcilable differences in the YPP.

According to him, his defection is in the interest of his constituents. Ubah left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the YPP when the party denied him a senatorial ticket. His Media Assistant, Kameh Chunks, said President Bola Tinubu is expected to officially receive Ubah when he visits Anambra State.

The legislator told the Senate: “As a dedicated politician and a representative of the people, I be- lieve that this move has become exigent owing to the growing need and call from my constituents to align myself with a political party that best reflects my values and aspirations.

“After careful consideration and due consultations with my family, constituents, political associates and critical stakeholders and after a thorough evaluation of the political landscape in Nigeria; I have come to the realisation and conclusion that the All Progressives Congress is better suited to champion the ideals and principles that I hold dear.”