Ifeanyi-osujis: Passion For Reading, Writing Inspired Us To Write Four Books

Thirteen years-old and 11 years-old Treasure Munachimso Ifeanyi-Osuji and Cherish Chiememela Ifeanyi-Osuji, authors of four books, have bemoaned the poor reading culture, especially among their peers in the country.

Noting that their passion for writing made them to write the four books, the two young authors called on their peers to embrace reading culture in order to develop writing skills and reading talents inherent in them. They said that rather than staying idle at home their mother encouraged them to write to improve their English.

Munachimso noted that it is because of her passion for journalism that made her to love writing story books to encourage her peers to improve in their writing skills.

“One of my books focuses on a girl who is over pampered by her parents, as result, she becomes a spoilt child. She disobeys her parents, the elders in the community, and even the teachers in her school. Her disobedience finally puts her and parents into trouble.

“The massage of the book is for children to be of good conduct. Parents should also discipline their children whenever they misbehave in order to make them responsible and well behaved.

“Another is a story of thief in the garden of one Samuel, an orphan, who lost his parents in a car accident. He was later adopted by a Chief in the community but later joined bad gang. The friends lured him into telling lies, begging and stealing and other bad conducts.

“The lesson in the story is for students to avoid bad friends, and for teachers and parents to monitor the children under their care closely,” she said.

She added, “I want my peers outside there to know that nothing is impossible, though it may seem difficult. Our school help us a lot in the writing of the books. I also want to thank my parents for the successful publication of the books and the encouragement given to my sister and I, while we were writing the books and the school management for seeing us to the stage.”

Chiememela said she had the same passion for writing like her elder sister, that was why she decided to write the books.

“We are still striving to be the best. I want to be heard and my books fly like that of Chimamanda Adichie as the youngest author in the country,” Chiememela said.

They made this known during the public presentation and launching of their four books, ‘The Thief in the Garden’, ‘The Chikas Story’, and ‘Deborah the disobedient Child’ which took place over the weekend at Joysmee event centre, Isolo, Lagos State.

Mrs favor Ifeanyi-Osuji, the authors mother, recalled that they started writing as a competition at home.

“From there they fell in love and developed great passion for writing and their school help them a lot to develop the skill. My children have written many scripts that they didn’t know where they kept them. When they started they were writing for fun, she said, adding that she encouraged them to continue write.

“It was a post I saw on the status of one Mrs Nwaogo about children writing books that their parents should encourage them, I contacted the woman who later shaped the writing skills of my children and correct their mistakes.

“I am a school owner, I always encourage parents not to discourage their children from whatever they want to do, because every child cannot be a lawyer, Medical Doctor, parents should help and nurture their children to achieve their goals in life.”

She called on parents to assist their children to address and overcome problems before they happen,” stressing that parents should encourage and motivate their children to harness their potential.