Nigeria’s innovative designer and Creative Director of I.N Official, Ifeanyi Nwune, hosted an exclusive private showroom at the iconic Hôtel du Collectionneur during Paris Fashion Week.

The showroom, curated by Ifeanyi Nwune for VVS, presented a focused selection from the brand’s Meta Collection and VVS Collection.

The intimate showcase welcomed buyers, creatives, and cultural leaders to experience I.N Official’s distinctive blend of craftsmanship, innovation, and contemporary African luxury.

The Meta Collection explored fashion at the intersection of technology and creativity, while the VVS Collection highlighted refined tailoring, material exploration, and elevated design narratives.

Set within one of Paris’ most distinguished addresses, the showroom underscored I.N Official’s continued global presence and its role within a broader creative ecosystem bridging fashion, culture, and technology.

I.N Official, which is the initials of the Founder, Ifeanyi Nwune, is a luxury fashion house redefining African design for the global market through innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural depth.

He was the first to lunch a fashion collection in collaboration with Meta AI in 2025 and has been blazing the trail ever since that debut.