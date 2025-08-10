Ifeanyi Nwune: Govt Needs To Review Laws To Protect Designers’ Creative Rights

Ifeanyi Nwune, Creative Director and Founder of I.N Official Fashion brand is taking the fashion business a notch higher by exploring the tech opportunities the world is advancing towards. Africa Fashion Week London, now in its 15th year, welcomed to its catwalk the first ever Meta AI powered collection in collaboration with I.N. Official. The fashion collection was titled TRANSCENDENCE. As the first ever fashion collection assisted by Meta AI, the excitement brought on by the idea of fashion meeting tech was palpable in audience. In this interview, he speaks with IFEOMA ONONYE on what it could mean for the African fashion industry at large

What inspired having a collaboration with Meta AI for a fashion collection, because it’s never been done before?

I would say God inspired the idea because I was reached out to and when I learned of the initiative, I knew it was a match made in heaven because at the time my team and I were experimenting with AI to eliminate certain production/design processes. The collaboration fully solidified what we had been testing and we hope we can inspire other fashion houses to progressively advance their processes with Meta AI.

In your fashion show, you noted that Meta plays a big role in terms of colour and fabric selection and storytelling in the collection. Can you give more detailed information about how it worked?

Absolutely, we were able to streamline colour selection and fabric testing through simulations that were achieved using prompts that best describe what we were visually expecting. This helped us eliminate unnecessary testing and sampling.

From what you are saying, AI will play a big role in fashion going forward. What part of manpower or labour will AI take over in the fashion industry?

Yes, AI is already beginning to play a significant role in fashion, and it will only grow from here. But I see it less as something that takes away from human labour, and more as a tool that enhances creativity, precision and efficiency.

Meta AI can dramatically speed up ideation and help creatives visualise things they might not have considered. It can also assist with predictive analytics, trend forecasting, and even optimising inventory to reduce waste.

However, what AI cannot replicate is soul.

Tell us more about this new collection, the title and how did you move it from digital creation to live clothing?

At its core, it explores the idea of breaking physical and cultural boundaries; moving from limitation into freedom. The title, TRANSCENDENCE reflects our desire to express an elevated sense of African identity, one that lives simultaneously in the digital and physical world.

We began the process digitally by building mood boards, generating AI-assisted imagery, and constructing silhouette references that allowed us to visualise beyond conventional fashion constraints. This digital-first approach gave us room to dream bigger, iterate faster, and sculpt a new visual language before ever touching fabric. Bringing it to life was about grounding those ideas in craftsmanship. We sourced premium materials and worked closely with artisans to translate those hyperreal visions into wearable pieces.

Before the collaboration with Meta, tell us about your fashion and designing journey?

My journey started from wardrobe styling before going fully into design.

When did you fall in love with making clothes?

When I was 16 and started off as a stylist in the African/Afrobeats scene. I realised the need for a certain standard of curated pieces, especially menswear. So I dabbled to experiment and the results were acceptable by my friends; it made me realise I had something.

What’s your state of mind right now after the showcase last night?

I feel super relieved and energised. I’m grateful to the Meta team for the opportunity and hope it opens more doors for other young creative African designers like myself. I’m also hyper aware of the necessity for a solid team behind every creative because this journey has been incredibly long and not without its hurdles but look what we’ve been able to accomplish. So shoutout to Apollo, Doc, Fabo, Joseph, Latasha and the rest of Team I.N. Official!

How do you feel being the first fashion designer tapped to collaborate with Meta AI for a collection?

I feel excited and proud as a Nigerian and African to be the first designer globally tapped to partner with Meta AI for a fashion collection. I believe that Meta AI can help redefine the design process, enabling creatives to innovative boldly with designs that can literally be visualised once imagined. For example, to be able to blend traditional African styles with modern aesthetics and see it with the assistance of Meta AI showcases the new possibilities in fashion design and I’m enthusiastic about the future for African creatives.

How would you rate Nigerian fashion designers and the creativity level in present fashion world?

Nigerian fashion designers are making waves globally with our unique blend of tradition and innovation. Designers like myself are pushing boundaries and showcasing African creativity on a global stage. Nigerian fashion is known for its vibrant colours, bold patterns, design led styles and sheer force of will to excel in every fashion playing field which has captivated audiences worldwide. I definitely rate Nigerian designers high on creativity levels, innovation and growing global recognition.

What aspect of the fashion industry do you believe needs government intervention?

A lot of established and thriving Nigerian fashion designers face challenges in protecting their intellectual property due to outdated laws and lack of effective enforcement. The government can update laws and establish bodies to protect designers’ rights and prevent design theft. Government policies can encourage sustainable production practices, such as tax-free zones for textile production, to help designers operate more efficiently. Finally, skills acquisition, education and industrial training modules updated with AI integration and technology in the curriculum will equip the next generation of designers with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.