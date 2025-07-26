Ife Stakeholders Urged To Immortalize Ijiwoye Through Memorial Initiatives

Stakeholders in the affairs of Ile-Ife have been called upon to immortalize the late Chief Moses Abiola Ijiwoye Adeyemo for his unwavering contributions to the development of the ancient city during his lifetime.

This appeal was made by Hon. Lawrence Abayomi Adeniji, a former Special Assistant to the Nigerian Ambassador to China, during the official inauguration of the “Plant A Future Memorial Initiatives” (PAFMI) held in honour of the late diplomat and businessman.

Late Chief Ijiwoye, who passed away on July 25, 2007, was a former Nigerian Ambassador to China, founder of Mayfair Hotel in Ile-Ife, and the first to introduce taxi and luxurious commercial bus services in the city. He was also one of the founding fathers of Osun State and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), widely known for his philanthropy and non-discriminatory impact on lives.

In his welcome address, Hon. Adeniji, who served as personal assistant to the late Babalaje of Ile-Ife for nearly three decades, emphasized that Ile-Ife remains indebted to Chief Ijiwoye for his tireless efforts toward its progress and modernization.

Speaking through her sister, Mrs. Adeola Ijiwoye-Olajiga, the Founder, CEO, and President of PAFMI, Ms. Tina Ijiwoye, said the foundation was established to honour their father’s legacy of service to God and humanity. She noted that the Ijiwoye children are continuing in their father’s footsteps by working to improve the lives of underserved communities.

To this end, three initiatives were launched in his memory: the Plant A Future Water for All Programme (PAFWAP), the Plant A Future Education Centre (PAFEC), and the relaunch of the Plant A Future Memorial Scholarship (PAFMS).

The matriarch of the Ijiwoye family, Mama Ijiwoye, and the Baale of Elelu’s Compound, Oranmiyan Street, Arubidi, Ile-Ife, Pa Goke Olayemi, commended the Ijiwoye children for honouring their father’s memory through these projects, describing him as a man worthy of celebration in every sense.

Beneficiaries of the Water for All Programme included residents of the Arubidi area. Meanwhile, the scholarship scheme benefited top-performing students from Adventist Grammar School, Our Lady’s Girls High School, St. John’s Grammar School, Moremi High School, Unique of Olode Grammar School, and students of the Agricultural Economics and Economics departments of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.