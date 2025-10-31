Ìfé ÒSùpá: Abidemi Amosu Takes His Lyrical, Poetic Prowess To New Level

United Kingdom-based globally recognised Nigerian saxophonist and musicologist, Abidemi Amosu, professionally known as Abidemi Sax, has again underscored his passion for, and ability, to deploy words to evoke deep emotions and create profound impact on a listener of his songs.

Abidemi Sax whose sound is a rich tapestry of tradition, innovation, and soulful expression, recently released a single, Ìfé Òsùpá (Moonlight love), a Yoruba moonlight drama from Èrè Òsùpá that reflects the cultural value of moonlight plays in Nigerian communities.

From rhythm to lush lyricism, and his sonorous voice, he takes his listeners to a musical journey that is inspiring as it is entertaining, even as it dwells on the delicate themes of love, culture, using the moonlight as a metaphor. But this is not surprising, given his background.

Born in the culturally vibrant Iworo Awori area of Badagry, Lagos State, Nigeria, Abidemi was immersed from an early age in the rhythms and melodies of traditional Nigerian music.

This foundation laid the groundwork for what would become a lifelong dedication to mastering and innovating through music. From his first encounters with the saxophone, Abidemi found his voice in the instrument — a voice that powerfully bridges emotion, heritage, and modern artistry.

His ability to blend traditional African sounds with the vibrant pulse of contemporary genres such as Afrobeat, jazz, and global music has positioned him as a unique force in the music world. Influences from legendary artists like Fela Kuti, Ebenezer Obey, Dave Koz, Richard Elliot, Orlando Julius, and Kirk Whalum have deeply shaped his musical ethos.

Now based in the United Kingdom, Abidemi Sax continues to break boundaries. His international performances have captivated audiences across continents, and his compositions — including works like Temi, Atinuda, Trust In God, Smile, and A Dreamer — showcase his commitment to musical excellence and spiritual depth. A seasoned performer, he has headlined numerous events in both Nigeria and the UK, earning acclaim for his electrifying stage presence and emotional delivery.

Ìfé Òsùpá (Moonlight love) is a poetic or lyrical piece centered around themes of love, moonlight, and the nature of time. It emphasises the idea of love being a tale told in the moonlight.. The song begins by introducing the recurring theme of time passing and the enduring nature of love. It sets a romantic tone, using the moonlight as a backdrop for this love story.

The idea that love is a tale told in the moonlight is introduced, suggesting a poetic exploration of romance. In the opening lines, he says: “Time has come and gone again. But let just you and me… Love is the moonlight… Love is never shy.” Continuin, he notes: “Our love is a tale indeed, told in the moonlight.”

The song also mentions concepts like ‘hide and seek’ and ‘lost and found,’ which symbolises the dynamics of a romantic relationship. “Hide and seek. Lost and found… I will be found in your embrace. “Our love is a tale indeed, told in the moonlight… Hide and seek. I will be found in your embrace.

“Our love is a tale indeed, told in the moonlight.” For him, love is both a journey and a story, with moments of discovery and reunion. He underscore the enduring and unchanging aspects of love, despite the passage of time. In ‘Ìfé Òsùpá’ (Moonlight love), Abidemi Sax repeatedly emphasises the timeless and unashamed nature of love, and the idea that love is a constant tale told under the moonlight.

Beyond the stage, Abidemi Sax is a passionate musical curator and community builder, who believes in the unifying power of music to bring people together, heal divides, a nd inspire transformation. Through curated events and collaborative projects, he fosters cultural exchange and uplifts communities — using music not just as entertainment, but as a vehicle for social impact.