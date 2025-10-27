Ife: I’m So Sad About The Constitutional Element Of Our Budget Preparation

Prof. Ken Ife, London Enterprise Ambassador & Chief Economic Strategist in the ECOWAS Commission, in this interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA, speaks on the budget, Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary reform policy and the effect of floating the naira

We are in the last quarter of 2025. Bearing in mind that the 2024 component of the capital budget was rolled over to 2025 and the 2025 capital budget is yet to be implemented, what is your assessment of the economy at this point?

I’m so sad about the constitutional element of our budget preparation, where from the outset, I said you cannot have a benchmark of $75 per barrel when the three-year projection by the American Energy Institute is that the thing will remain between $65 and $68 and all other predictions.

So, what you are doing in effect is you are actually crowding out capital projects. The normal convention is that the benchmark should be well below the preferred market prices so that there is an accretion to excess crude accounts, and from excess crude accounts there is an accretion to the reserves, the foreign reserves, which now gives us the capacity to fight and maintain currency stability. But that is the opposite.

Now what you have is you create a bogus budget, fund everything, have a massive deficit, and then at the end of the day, your priority spend is, one, debt service, because if you don’t, the rating agencies will come down on you like a ton of bricks. Two, salaries: you don’t want workers to go on strike.

Pension, then you now come to defense, critical, and then you now pay the rest of the revenue expenditure. And by the end of the fiscal year, you would have achieved 100 per cent of revenue expenditures.

But you don’t spend on capital. Maybe 10 per cent of capital, then you are forced to roll it over to March or the following year, and from March to June, from June to December. So, who is fooling who? It’s just the defective methodology of carrying out the budget. It’s just not correct. You shouldn’t be doing this.

At what point did you think the government would be able to break the muddling in the budget and get back to the January to December budget cycle operated unbroken by the last administration?

The fact is, even as of today, this October, nine months down the line, we still haven’t achieved anything near 70 per cent of the capital spend of 2024. So, you may still continue to do the capital spend in December 2025. So where does that leave the budget of 2025?

It all boils down to what I started with: irresponsible budget benchmarks and the way you inflate those to allow constituency projects and all kinds of manners of things to come and prioritize their releases. At the end of the day, the capital suffers. And capital is where you create jobs. I think the only way we can stop this is to just follow the law.

Let’s assess the economy. Post-removal of fuel subsidy and floating of forex exchange. The two policies implemented by this gov- ernment drew a contrasting response. What’s your take? Is the economy faring well post-subsidy removal and floating of forex policy?

The subsidy removal is the right decision. And it could not be postponed. The president only got 50 per cent of the subsidy. The other 50 per cent was trapped in the NNPC’s inefficient operations. Had the president gotten 100 per cent of the subsidy, he would have done a lot more. We wouldn’t be where we are right now.

Obviously, he gave a lot of feed to the government, including, of course, the devaluation of the currency. Then he also had to spend on the Marshall Plan for CNG and then gave to poverty reduction or the conditioner cash transfer and then to agriculture. He could do more for agriculture if he had more money at his disposal.

In the case of the redirection of the foreign exchange, we did fantastically well because we now have a two-way float. And there’s a correspondence between the two—the black market and the official market. Sometimes people prefer to even go and buy from the black market because sometimes the government one is higher, or it’s lower, or the other one is lower, so it flips.

What that means is that pressure has gone off the central bank. The central bank was the epicenter of all the things that can go wrong in a forex market. Now, Cardoso has removed all that. He has cleared most of our legitimate debts, currency debt default that could have led to default.

Of course, you’ve seen some airlines disappear from Nigeria. So now he has sanitized the entire market, maintained steady rates, and now the rate is even coming down and encouraging investment. So, all the things that can go right have actu- ally gone right in our foreign exchange and the stabilizers.

The reserves have gone up from $33 billion to $42 billion. And the net reserve has gone up from less than $5 billion to $23 billion plus. So, it’s all good news on the central bank operation and monetary policy. He tightened; he sucked out all the oxygen on liquidity, excess liquidity, and now we are coming down

to a sensible figure. And inflation is trending down. Very soon, in a month or two, we’ll come under 20 per cent, and the trajectory will continue as the MPR rates begin to ease. There has been stability in foreign exchange for some time. The hitherto flopping exchange rate has given way to a seeming stability. There is a rate convergence between the dollar and naira.

Do you think Yemi Cardoso deserves a pat on the back, or do you prefer CBN continues on the old path of maintaining two parallel exchange rates?

It’s a great thing that the MPR rates are be- ginning to respond in a very, very positive way to what is a growing improvement in macroeconomic indices, including the inflation, exchange rate, and all manner of things going on in the foreign exchange sector. And also, there have been other tools that are kicking in, for example, differentiated cash reserve ratio and all of that.

Are you worried about the poverty statistics from the World Bank? Notwithstanding the reform policies by the government, the World Bank, in its NDU report released a few days ago, said Nigeria houses 139 million people trapped in poverty. What’s your view on this?

In the case of the World Bank report, yeah, the 139 million people that they are referring to are actually in multidimensional poverty. So, it’s a very, very difficult time for us. And even though we are all celebrating all kinds of gains in macroeconomy, they’re not actually translating to employment, and they’re not giving us poverty reduction.

That is where the disconnect is. And this disconnect is because, one, the service sector is giving us the growth. The non-oil sector that protects the service sector.

The service sector is giving us the growth, but the actual basic needs, which are represented by the likes of agriculture and food security, even though agriculture has gone from 0.07 per cent growth in the first quarter to 2.8 per cent growth, are still less than the population growth statistics of 10 per cent and urbanization of 4.6 per cent.

So, we have a lot more work to do on the agricultural front, because this is harvesting season. That’s why you are seeing an increase. But it’s going to go back to December when food is going to be scarce. So, we need to do more. And that is where we can get that.

And then the critical problem that we have is that it’s our import dependence that is dragging the economy down. We rely on exporting raw material, in which case you are exporting your jobs and you are importing poverty, because for the things you are importing, you are heating up the foreign exchange, and then you are passing down the inflation, imported inflation, to citizens.

Seventy per cent of the revenue of small people or low-income people is used in consuming just food alone. So that is the gravity of the problem. So, if you want to build this economy, you just leave the service sector alone. They are doing well.

Just give them regulation and a regulatory environment. But the government must invest in infrastructure. Relevant infrastructure for the mechanization and also industrialization of our economy so that you can now begin to raise the quality. And with the government giving you 30 per cent mandatory value addition.

It’s an opportunity to go head-on with industrialization that is connected to an export-led strategy. So that is the way to go for this economy. If you look at what China has done, China, Southeast Asia, and all these Asian-type economies—Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea—have taken hundreds and hundreds of millions of people out of poverty because they went for an export-led strategy.

And for you to export, you must have something to export. We haven’t got anything to export to Africa. Are you going to export our raw material? The law has banned it now. So, what are you going to export? And the services are fine. We are doing well. The services will not give you the food. Telephone calls will not give you food.

Neither will a banking sector that doesn’t even give a loan to agriculture give you the food that you eat. Or is it a cultural industry that is already doing quite well? It’s still not going to feed you. create jobs. They won’t create the kind of jobs that we are looking for. Our natural level of employment requires seven million jobs a year, which is three per cent of the population. But we’re nowhere near those kinds of figures.

So, we have to do something radical and look at employment policy. See what you’re going to do with the 42 million MSMEs. Tell them, “Create one job per MSME, and you’ll see what will happen in five years.” You’ll get more than 40 million jobs.

Then you pilot it. Do 100,000 first. Give Lagos companies and all these people some pilots across the states. And then you see that you are going to be heading in the correct direction, where you are going to correct the preponderance of education to skills.

Skills are what you need to create productive activity and to sup- port industrialization. Education is still important, but it is not a necessary condition. I like the World Bank conclusion. And that for the first time has come head-on with what I’ve been talking about in the media for years.

Conclusion number one: focus on food inflation. And this is what I’ve just analyzed for you. Conclusion number two, be more fiscally responsible. Because the fiscal challenge is the biggest challenge that we have in our country. Where the fiscal policy dominates all other policies.

Dominates bank, monetary policy, trade policy, industrial policy, employment policy, and investment. It dominates all of those. Irrespective of what the real sector is doing. They keep on handing out import licenses to people. They’re doing this; they’re doing that.

They kill all the industry that we have nurtured and all that stuff. Look at what happened to Texas. Two million jobs are gone. Look at what’s happening in the petroleum sector. You know all the factories are dead. They’re finally dead. And the fiscal system is giving lessons to people to bring some standard food.

All of those will come to a head if we decide we are going to launch an orchestrated total industrialization strategy, which is export-facing. Then all the macroeconomic policy will point at it and then show alignment and purpose on what they are going to contribute to it. And then, of course, the borrowing needs to be responsible.

Because the borrowing must connect to industrial infrastructure required. The trade-free zones, industrial properties, and all this quality infrastructure. A real infrastructure that makes industrialization take off in the country.

We are heading towards the end of 2025, and 2026 is just three months away. What are the projections for 2026, bearing in mind that the 2027 general election would be a year ahead?

2026 will be even more promising than 2025 because the fiscal act will kick in from January. And that is going to do a lot of good for the citizens, the SMEs, and also our economic growth. But we need to sort out this budget fiasco. We have to sort that out because that is a big distortion. You can’t overbudget for no good reason, only to crowd out capital in- vestments.