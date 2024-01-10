Ife Drags Davido, Says Why’re You Concerned About Your Ex

Nigerian Skitmaker, Ife has taken to his social media page to slam award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, over his attitude towards those around his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The skitmaker waded into the ongoing drama after talent manager, Tee Billz had accused Davido of disrespecting his family and bullying his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

Tee Billz alleged that Davido was spreading rumours about him after he pleaded with Sophia to allow him to see his daughter, Imade.

He further claimed that Davido had not seen Imade for two Christmases, and people around him had failed to tell him the truth about his wrongdoings.

Amid the drama between Tee Bliz and Davido, Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido over the alleged threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.

In the petition submitted to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, the singer said Davido threatened to harm her.

According to the statement in the petition, Tiwa alleged that Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.

Tiwa further asked the police to “hold Davido responsible if any harm befalls me”.

Reacting via a blog post’s comment section, Ife questioned why Davido is concerned about his ex, Momodu, and threatening everyone who hangs out with her.

She wrote: “Why is a happily married man still concerned about his ex so much that he threatens anyone who hangs out with her?”