IFDC To Strengthen Nigeria’s Private-sector Fertilizer Distribution Networks

The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) has announced plans to support the Federal Government in strengthening a private-sector-driven fertilizer distribution network across Nigeria.

President and Chief Executive Officer of IFDC, Henk Van Deepen, disclosed this at the Africa Food System Forum held recently in Dakar, Senegal. He said the organisation will also help Nigerian farmers adopt soil testing techniques before fertilizer application to enhance productivity.

“IFDC will strengthen private-sector distribution networks, promote targeted soil testing, encourage balanced nutrient use, provide farmer training on good agronomic practices, and support evidence-based policies that enable competitive and transparent input markets,” Deepen stated.

He further disclosed that IFDC would participate in the proposed Technical Committee that will work out the details of the collaboration with the Federal Government.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, also speaking at the forum, said the partnership with IFDC would provide technical assistance for data-driven fertilizer deployment.

According to him, the collaboration is part of ongoing efforts to boost local blending of fertilizers, curb adulteration in the supply chain, and improve soil health.

“The ministry introduced the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Scheme (NFSHS), a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform the country’s agricultural landscape by providing fertilizer recommendations tailored to specific crops and locations,” Kyari said.

He stressed that a stronger partnership with IFDC would help improve soil health, guarantee timely access to quality inputs, and advance food security in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural agenda.

“There should be interventions that prioritize affordability, quality assurance, and timely delivery to farmers, especially in staple crop belts, while aligning with broader programs to raise productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve livelihoods,” the minister added.