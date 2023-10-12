IFC: Surge in Borrowing Costs Shows Need For Multilateral Lending

A spike in borrowing costs highlights the need for multilateral development banks such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-lending arm of the World Bank Group, to boost lending to emerging markets, its Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, has said.

With US interest rates at a 22- year high and potentially more hikes to come, yields across global bond markets have risen in recent weeks, causing investors to demand higher returns for capital deployed in emerging markets. The average interest that investors demand to hold dollar- denominated emerging market bonds stood at 8.25 per cent

Tuesday, almost double the level seen in January 2022 before central banks in the US and other advanced economies began raising interest rates, according to a Bloomberg index. Both sovereign and corporate issuers are paying up as a result.

Bloomberg quoted Diop as saying: “You have seen a significant slowdown in (foreign-direct investment) and in capital movement in emerging economies. More than ever we need an institution like ours.”

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations are demanding multilateral development banks move ahead with a series of measures aimed at expanding their ability to lend — including raising new forms of capital or extending guarantees to private investors — to address a multitude of issues around the world, including hunger, economic turmoil and the consequences of climate change.