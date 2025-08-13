IFC Partners FCMB To Empower Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs

First City Monument Bank Ltd. (FCMB) has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course to promote entrepreneurship.

A statement yesterday dewcribed Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women as a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities, and instruction by educators from top business schools reaching over 200,000 entrepreneurs.

Built by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds, 10,000 Women Online education program is open to all SMEs, granting access to all ten courses and eligibility to join the 10,000 Women alumni community. Building on a legacy of empowering women entrepreneurs, FCMB, through its SheVentures initiative has significantly contributed to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria over the last five years.

The program has provided zero-interest loans totaling up to N800 million and offered training and mentorship to thousands of women-led SMEs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, said: “Empowering women entrepreneurs is essential to driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

This program will enhance their skills and also unlock new opportunities for their businesses, aligning with our purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.”

George Ogbonnaya, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Business Banking, emphasized the bank’s commitment to SMEs, stating that, “the partnership promotes gender equality within the entrepreneurial landscape and will foster sustainable growth for all.” Applications for the 10,000 Women Online program opened on August 1, 2025, and will close on August 31,2025 for both start-ups and existing female entrepreneurs across Nigeria.