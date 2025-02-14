IFC Invests $50m In LFZ To Boost Industrial Growth

Share

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a $50 million equity investment in the Lagos Free Zone Company (LFZ) to accelerate Nigeria’s industrial expansion and economic diversification.

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, disclosed the investment at an official signing ceremony on Friday in Lagos.

She emphasised that the funds would address Nigeria’s infrastructure gaps, enhance industrial facilities, and foster global business integration.

“This investment reflects IFC’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Lagos Free Zone is poised to become a transformative hub for industrial activity, driving job creation and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global markets,” Khalifa stated.

The Lagos Free Zone, spanning 860 hectares, is owned by Tolaram, a multinational conglomerate with operations in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The zone integrates industrial and logistics operations, streamlining import and export activities to support Nigeria’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Strategic Impact on Nigeria’s Economy: Nigeria’s economy is projected to grow by 3.7% by 2026, making investments in infrastructure crucial for sustained progress.

Khalifa noted that when fully occupied, the Lagos Free Zone would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s GDP and bolster the country’s standing in global trade networks.

The investment also aligns with IFC’s broader strategy to support sustainable development.

Approximately 15% of the funding is dedicated to green infrastructure, including climate-resilient designs and energyefficient buildings certified under the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) program.

Share

Please follow and like us: