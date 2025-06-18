IFC Facilitated $5bn Investments Into Nigeria In 2024

Share

…says predictability, rule of law key to unlocking $2trn investment gap

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has revealed it facilitated $5 billion worth of investments in the country over the past year, while expressing readiness to deepen its financial commitments in the years ahead.

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, made the disclosure yesterday during the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Abuja.

Khalifa highlighted the urgent imperative of mobilising private capital to plug Nigeria’s yawning infrastructure gap, projected at a staggering $2 trillion over the next two decades.

“Over the next 20 years, Nigeria will require close to $2 trillion to bridge its investment shortfall in infrastructure and other economic enablers,” Khalifa stated.

“In a global environment where public finance is constrained, unlocking private capital is not just important—it is indispensable,” she said.

She pointedly underscored the importance of regulatory clarity and institutional credibility in attracting long-term investments, noting that investors are naturally drawn to jurisdictions where contracts are respected, regulations are transparent, and disputes are resolved efficiently.

Khalifa said: “Investors follow predictability. They invest where contracts are binding and where disputes are resolved swiftly and fairly.

That is why strengthening Nigeria’s institutional and regulatory frameworks remains critical to attracting the scale of private capital required.”

The IFC official commended the ICRC for its proactive steps in enhancing the country’s PPP landscape, including ongoing updates to national PPP guidelines and the recent publication of a transparent pipeline of priority projects on the ICRC website.

“These are promising signs that demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a business environment anchored on clarity, transparency, and long-term planning,” Khalifa noted.

She further disclosed that the IFC is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning on aligning PPP project development with the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan, which envisions up to $2.3 trillion in project investments through 2043.

