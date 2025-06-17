IFC: Dearth Of Finance Adversely Affecting Women’s Potential

Share

Women estimated to be in the region of one billion lack access to finance with which to engage in business, International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, has disclosed in a report released over the weekend.

Dearth of finance, according to the Corporation, adversely limits women’s potential as workers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

As a remedial, IFC suggests investing in women and women-owned businesses to drive sustainable growth. It describes jobs as the most effective pathway out of poverty— providing income, dignity, and purpose while empowering women, engaging youth, and strengthening communities.

“With 1.2 billion young people around the world due to reach working age over the next decade, the need to expand economic opportunity has never been greater.

“Jobs are the most effective pathway out of poverty—providing income, dignity, and purpose while empowering women, engaging youth, and strengthening communities”, it said, noting that, the World Bank Group addresses this challenge comprehensively: IBRD and IDA build infrastructure and enabling environments, while IFC works directly with businesses to drive job creation.

To further expand approaches for creating jobs, the Corporation said it’s evolving its approach to drive impact through four interconnected approaches: enhancing our ability to mobilize private capital at scale, scaling up equity investments in high-growth businesses, expanding support for MSMEs that employ most workers in developing economies, and transforming how we operate to maximize our impact.

“Through focused investments in high-potential sectors— infrastructure, agribusiness, healthcare, manufacturing, and tourism—we’re strategically deploying capital where it can maximize both development impact and job creation, supporting our mission of a world free of poverty on a livable planet”.

Recall that In March this year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) had also lamented women’s disadvantaged status in the workplace.

According to ILO, thirty years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action set out an ambitious agenda for equality, women still face significant barriers in the economy.

ILO in a report titled: ‘Women and the economy: 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, and released on the occasion of International Women’s Day, said despite employment gaps between women and men narrowing from 27.1 to 23.1 percentage points since 1991, women’s employment rates remained far below men’s, with only 46.4 per cent of workingage women employed in 2024, compared to 69.5 per cent of men.

At the current pace of progress, achieving equality in employment rates would take almost two centuries. While more young women are pursuing education and training, this has not translated into significant labour market gains.

Women hold just 30 per cent of managerial positions globally, with only a modest improvement over the past two decades. Women continue to be overrepresented in low-paid sectors like nursing and childcare, while men dominate fields like transport and mechanics.

They also continue to face lower average earnings and fewer paid working hours globally and are overrepresented in informal employment in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

“Urgent reforms are needed to address unequal care responsibilities, wage gaps between women and men, and violence and harassment in the world of work,” said Sukti Dasgupta, Director of the ILO Conditions of Work and Equality Department.

On the other hand, there has been progress in narrowing the earnings gap between women and men: annually, employed women (including both employees and the self-employed) earned 77.4 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2024, still a significant gap, but an improvement from 70.1 cents in 2004.

While progress has been made, millions of women still face persistent barriers to entering, remaining and advancing in decent work.

The brief presents global trends in employment and working conditions for women and men, highlighting persistent inequalities, often exacerbated by factors such as migrant and disability status.

It also underlines systemic barriers to women’s employment opportunities and decent working conditions, which stem from deeply rooted structural inequalities, discriminatory social norms, and economic policies that fail to account for the different needs of women and men.

As a cornerstone of global efforts towards the empowerment of women, the Beijing Platform for Action remains a powerful force in shaping policies and laws that foster social and economic progress worldwide.

Amid digital, environmental, and demographic transitions, its vision is more relevant than ever.

