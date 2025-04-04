IFC Backs Africa Digital Data Push With $100m Raxio Deal

Share

The World Bank’s private investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is backing the rush into digital data in Africa with a $100 million investment in regional data centre developer and operator Raxio Group, funding centres from Ethiopia to Angola, according to a Reuters report.

The report said that the debt funding by the IFC – its largest such investment to date in Africa – reflects rising interest from global institutions in the continent’s digital economy, where mobile money, AI-driven services and cloud-based platforms are rapidly expanding.

According to the report, while digital demand on the continent is surging, infrastructure remains scarce. It noted that Africa accounts for less than 1% of the world’s data centre capacity even as mobile data usage grows by around 40% annually – nearly double the global average, according to US advocacy group Internet Society.

Hosting data locally reduces costs, improves speeds and gives governments more control over cybersecurity and regulation.

“Data centres as such and overall digital connectivity is an important area of focus for the IFC,” said Sarvesh Suri, IFC regional industry director for infrastructure and natural resources in Africa.

Improving digital connectivity and building the backbones of digital infrastructure are of key importance to support economic growth in Africa, Suri added.

After launching its first facility in Uganda in 2021, Raxio already has data centres operating in Angola, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo. The IFC financing will be for further expansion across the continent.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

