IFATSEA Summit: NAMA MD Restates Dedication To Improve Air Traffic System

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Ahmed Umar Farouk, has highlighted the agency’s efforts to align with global standards of improving air traffic control systems and ensuring the safety of both domestic and international flights across Nigerian airspace.

The NAMA MD, who was represented by NAMA’s Director of Safety, Electronics, and Engineering Services, Engr. Terese Ihenachor, at the 52nd International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations (IFATSEA), held in Las Vegas, United States, reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to contributing to global aviation safety initiatives and showcased the country’s progress in modernising its airspace systems.

She noted that NAMA’s active engagement in forums like IFATSEA underscored its strategic focus on ensuring safer skies for all. Ihenachor emphasised NAMA’s dedication to adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance airspace management and safety.

She said: “We commend IFATSEA’s role in advancing technical expertise and fostering global cooperation among air traffic safety professionals. We align with global standards with the improvement of air traffic control systems ensuring the safety of both domestic and international flights across the Nigerian airspace.”

Meanwhile, Air Traffic Controllers across 20 airports and airstrips annually guide over 13, 000 flights on international routes and 80, 000 flights on local routes, the President of the National Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA), Comrade Abayomi Agoro, has said.

He spoke in a message to mark the 2024 IFATCA World Air Traffic Controllers Day celebrated every 20th of October. Speaking on the annual commemoration, Agoro highlighted the successes and achievements of the controllers, saying despite challenges, they have every cause to celebrate.

He stated that the day being commemorated “significantly reminds us of the landmark event of the birth of a World body for Air Traffic Controllers’ Association in 1961.”

He said: “In its over 60 years of existence IFATCA, globally has given both name and voice; igniting a sense of professional dignity and pride in every Air Traffic Controllers across the globe in over 130 countries.

“The celebration of 2024 IFATCA World Air Traffic Controllers Day is with mixed feelings because we had recently in a short space of time lost some of our members – out of service and still in service – to the cold hands of death. May their souls rest in peace.

“Nevertheless, we have every cause to celebrate our modest achievements over the years as professionals saddled with the responsibilities of working round the clock to make air travel the safest possible mode of transport.”

