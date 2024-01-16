Ifako-Ijaiye LGA Trains, Empowers 80 In Digital Marketing, Graphic Design

In line with its policy of taking youths off the street, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area in Lagos State has trained and empowered 80 youths in Digital Marketing and Graphic Design.

Chairman of the LGA, Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat, who made this known said the trainees, were presented with certificates after the training in partnership with GIZ, Germany in the last four weeks.

He said: “The trainees went through expert-led sessions, hard on practical and interactive sessions with GIZ Germany, our partner and gained valuable insights in latest techniques, trends and best practices in digital marketing and graphic design.”

He added: “It could be recalled that our Council on February 20th last year trained 20 members of each community in our Accessories and Beads Production Workshop at the Local Government Council to further expose participants to intensive training and guidance under world-class instructors in the jewellery-making industry in Canada.

“Upon their return to Ifako-Ijaiye, participants will be equipped to train other selected participants within the Community they represent with continued support from the Local Government that will create a cycle of new entrepreneurs who will be provided with the necessary materials, tools, access to shops, and financial empowerment to kick-start their entrepreneurial businesses and become self-employed.”

He added: “We are committed to nurturing the creative talents within our Community.

These initiatives no doubt not only provide our youths with valuable skills but also open doors to international networking, exposure and growth opportunities.”