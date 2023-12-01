IFAD: Vcn Project Design Mission Aims To Boost Production, Tackle Phl

The Country Director, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dede Ekoue, has said the Value Chain North (VCN) project design mission aims to boost food production, enhance climate resilience, mitigate post- harvest losses, increase food security and nutrition.

Speaking during the launch in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Ekoue noted that “the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is giving a high priority to the formulation of this project because the project aims to boost production and to enhance climate resilience, to leverage all groups to reduce post harvest loss with the purpose of increasing food security and nutrition in the states with fragile situations in line with the president’s declaration of the food emergency.

“The project aims to enhance the integration of farmers in agribusinesses value chains while taking specific measures to facilitate youth and women agro entrepreneurship, foster partnership with private sector, modernising agriculture through the use of digital solutions.”

However this aims to harness the potential of agrifood systems for promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, increase job creation and income through development of stronger, better integrated, inclusive and resilient value chains that boost rural development. She said: “The design mis- sion will help to test on the field how best to achieve this objective, leverage on past success and existing best practices.”