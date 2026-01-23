IFAD Partners Tech Firm To Address Gaps In Nation’s Agric Extension

Digital Green Nigeria has pledged sustained collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to deploy digital solutions capable of addressing Nigeria’s extension service gaps. David Edimu, Country Lead for Digital Green Nigeria, made the pledge in Abuja, recently.

Edimu lamented Nigeria’s extension service deficit, citing a ratio of one extension agent to 8,000 farmers as “grossly inadequate”. He said the figure fell far below the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s standard of one extension agent to a maximum of 600 farmers.

“We want extension services in the hands of every farmer, so they no longer wait five to seven days without seeing an extension agent,” Edimu said. He explained that farmers would access timely, relevant information through a digital application designed to improve productivity.

“Our intention is to ensure farmers get the right information at the right time through a digital app,” he added. Edimu said Digital Green maintained a strong partnership with IFAD, focusing on improving smallholder farmers’ livelihoods. “With timely access to information, farmers can improve productivity and close existing gaps,” he said.

He stressed the need to change conventional approaches and adopt innovative methods to boost agricultural output. Edimu said the organisation’s AI-driven solutions allow farmers to access information in their local languages.

“We speak local languages to bridge literacy gaps. Not speaking English should not stop anyone from using the app,” he said. He disclosed that Hausa Language had been embedded, with Igbo and Yoruba currently being integrated.

Edimu identified Kano State as a key state where the programme had gained prominence. He said one extension agent supporting 400 farmers installed the app for 100 farmers with android phones.

“This reduced his workload to 300 farmers without smartphones, effectively bridging the extension gap,” Edimu said. He added that households could share information via one or two phones, significantly reducing the extension service gap nationwide.