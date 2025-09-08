IFAD-LIFE-ND Gets Extension With Additional Financing Project

The International Fund for Agricultural Development -Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in Niger Delta(IFAD-LIFE-ND), says it has secured additional financing of 32 million dollars to expand the project across six states in the Niger Delta region.

Dr Abiodun Sanni, National Project Coordinator (NPC) of the Federal Government/IFAD-LIFEND project, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday. Sanni said the additional financing was approved by the Federal Government and IFAD, adding that the implementation of the fund would commence latest at teh end of September.

The NPC identified the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) as the lead implementation agency while the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a co-lead implementation agency. He said the project which will span through three years would be implemented in six states of Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River , Delta, Edo and Ondo state.

According to him, it is targeting the establishment of over 13,000 young agro entrepreneurs while also providing business development support services to over 51,000 existing farmers. Giving an appraisal of the project impacts in the past five years, Sanni said that over 26,470 farmers have benefitted in the six Niger Delta states and have contributed significantly supporting the national food systems..

“The NDDC is funding LIFE-ND project implementation in Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers . So far over 4,000 beneficiaries from these additional three states have been engaged. “We are moving at a fast tempo and in the next two years, we will have over 12,750 direct beneficiaries who are youths and women in the region that have benefited substantially from LIFE-ND project courtesy of NDDC support.

“At the end we will be targeting over 110,000 direct beneficiaries across the nine Niger Delta states,”he said. NAN reports that IFAD-LIFEND project goal is to create job and wealth opportunities for rural youth and women through sustainable agribusiness in the Niger Delta region.