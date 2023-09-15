IFAD Hails Mbah’s Policy on Eradicating Rural Poverty

The international Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialised international agency of the United Nations, for eradicating poverty and hunger in developing countries, has commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s administration towards fighting rural poverty.

It also said the prompt release by the administration of the N274 million counterpart fund for IFAD’s Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) would ensure the effective continuation of the programme in the state. This was even as Mbah made a case for increased funding to boost intervention in the provision of access roads and world- class rice mills for farmers in the state.

The IFAD Country Director for Nigeria, Mrs. Dede Ekoue, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor on the sidelines of the launch of the 10th supervision mission for the IFAD/VCDP development programme in Enugu State.

She said the programme in the state was reaching more than 5,000 families, among which more than 50 per cent were women, while 30 per cent were young farmers, producers, processors and traders.

She added: “The time is really a positive time because you have taken an action that is strong for this programme by ensuring that all the counterpart fundings are being released and it is really important because it will allow the programme to scale up its impact.

“This release of the counterpart funding demonstrates your strong commitment to fighting rural poverty because we know that your agenda is to have zero percent poverty in your state.

“This counterpart funding payment, also, is a clear signal of your determination to re- energise agriculture and agro- industry in general. “We are here to express our deep appreciation to you for this, and we want to renew IFAD’s commitment to work closely with all the partners involved, to scale up the impact of this programme.”

The IFAD Country Director said the programme would con- tinue to leverage on the strength and services provided by the Enugu State Government as well as the strong investment of the farmers, producers, and processors to succeed.