IFA Tasks NITDA On Digital Literacy For Women, Girls With Disabilities

The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) has urged the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to prioritize digital literacy programs for women and girls with disabilities.

The executive director of IFA, Grace Jerry, made the call during the Media Roundtable held in Abuja with the support of Rise Up and

the Public Health Institute while emphasizing the need to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusivity for women and girls with disabilities.

The association noted that digital literacy is crucial for accessing information, education, and economic opportunities, and stressed that NITDA’s support is vital in empowering this marginalized group.

“Today, we come together to address a pressing issue: the urgent need to include women and girls with disabilities in Nigeria’s National Digital Literacy Framework (NDLF) 2023.

“As we navigate an increasingly digital world, ensuring equitable access to digital tools and opportunities for all is no longer optional.”

She noted that this roundtable is an opportunity to delve deeper into the barriers faced by women and girls with disabilities in accessing digital literacy and to collaborate on strategies to promote their inclusion.

“This Media Roundtable is a key step in our advocacy efforts to ensure that women and girls with disabilities are not left behind in Nigeria’s digital transformation.

She harps on the need to secure the adoption of an addendum to the National Digital Literacy Framework (NDLF) 2023, which explicitly incorporates digital literacy for women and girls with disabilities, by the DirectorGeneral of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) by August 2025.

She encourages participants to engage fully in discussions, share perspectives, and explore how we can work together to advocate for a more inclusive and equitable digital future.

