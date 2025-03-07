Ifa Doesn’t Restrict Babalawos From Diverse Means Of Livelihoods –Elebuibon

Share

The Araba of Osogboland Chief Yemi Elebuibon has said babalawos (Ifa priests) are permitted to engage in diverse means of livelihoods as long as divination has not revealed that they should make it a full-time venture.

He said this at this year’s Osemeji Obamoro Festival organized by Odegbola Traditional Global Services and Osemeji Ibadan Foundation.

Elebuibon explained that in ancient times, many babalawos engaged in other ventures such as farming and hunting to make ends meet.

He emphasized that Babalawos are allowed to pursue various livelihoods unless Ifa divination specifically mandates them to practice full-time.

The lecture also highlighted the importance of contentment, with Elebuibon advising individuals to be satisfied with what they have.

Supporting Elebuibon’s message, Araba Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, the Araba of Ibadanland and host of the program, stressed the need for people to wait for their destined time and avoid imitating others.

He attributed many of society’s current evils to impatience and greed. Araba of Ibadanland equally expressed his appreciation to individuals and groups who contributed one way or the other to the success of the 2025 Osemeji Obamoro festival.

