IFA 2024: LG Leads With Smart Home Appliance Solutions

Share

In commemoration of IFA 2024, LG Electronics has introduced its latest range of energy-efficient home appliances, designed to reduce power consumption and address Africa’s unique energy challenges.

According to the firm, the appliances align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goal of transitioning to a green economy in line with the global push for sustainability.

“As a responsible global citizen, LG Electronics is dedicated to developing eco-friendly solutions, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting sustainable living in Africa,” said Oktae Kim, Product Director, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics Nigeria.

He added: “We will continue to leverage our advanced core technologies, including inverter and component solutions, to deliver an expanded lineup of appliances with industryleading energy efficiency.”

He explained that “the LG’s latest washing machine and dryer set new standards for energy efficiency.

“The washing machine can perform a new drum motion that helps deliver clean laundry while minimising the energy consumption of its Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) motor.

“The washer intelligently adjusts the motor’s RPM in real-time, contributing to the appliance’s impressive A-55 percent energy rating and preventing laundry from tangling or twisting.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"