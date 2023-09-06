If Your Marriage Crash, You Will Refund Me – Cubana Chief Priest

Popular Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has advised couples on what to consider before ending their marriage.

According to the businessman, couples should try to consider the time, money, and energy spent on their wedding before ending their marriage.

This is coming days after popular blogger, Gistlover revealed that the marriage of Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW marriage has hit the rock barely six months into the union.

Taking to his Instagram page, he expressed his thoughts on marriages that crash after putting in a lot of money and time as he further disclosed that going forward, he will sign an agreement for a refund before attending weddings.

He said, “Before una break up make una try dey consider the money/time/energy wey we invest for una marriage.

“Going forward if you dey invites me for a wedding we go get agreement if marriage spoils una go refund me.”