If You Don’t Know The Truth, It’s Your Fault

” Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me”. John 14:6 (KJV). In a world where there are thousands of religions and beliefs, you may wonder how you will know the actual truth from deception.

The good news is that God never turns a deaf ear to anyone who asks for the truth. And the reason why you can’t blame anyone for making the wrong approach of knowing and serving God is that God always reveals Himself to anyone who dares to ask Him to.

Here’s what Jesus Christ Our Lord says again: “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened”.

Matthew 7:7-8 (KJV). You see, many people interpret this verse of the Scripture as asking for material things or asking for just anything.

No, asking, seeking, and knocking also mean asking for the truth, and you shall know the truth, seek for the truth, and you shall find, and knock for the truth, and the truth shall be revealed to you.

Now, it’s your turn to take responsibility for your eternal destiny. It’s time for you to be sure you are heading in the right direction.

It’s time for you to ask for this truth, so you won’t live your eternity in Hell, total separation from God, gnashing of teeth. Some people say there is no hell, and why would a loving God create such a terrible place for the human race He loves?

God doesn’t want any human being in hell; this is the reason why He came as Jesus Christ to reconcile us back to Himself.

If any human being whom God loves now refuses to reconcile with Him, the man/woman will face the consequences of their refusal.

Friend, please don’t waste time, seek the truth, ask for the truth, and knock for the truth earnestly because it’s about your eternal future.

It’s amazing and at the same time incredible how many kind search for food, science, technology, fame, money, etc, but fail to search for the truth about Our Lord Jesus Christ The Saviour of our souls and our redeemer.

Do you really know Jesus Christ Our Lord, is your only hope in time and eternity? I trust you can’t afford to leave your eternal destiny to chance or inherited religion.

Ask God to show you the truth about this matter now, seek the truth by reading the Holy Bible now, don’t wait till you die, it may be too late. Cry out for help from God so He shows you the truth, the way, and the life.

Destruction is waiting for those who disobey God, going about their diabolical ways of life, envy, jealousy, malice, lack of forgiveness, hatred, murder, lesbianism, homosexuality, idolatry, greed, extortion, liars, thieves, fornicators, anger, adultery, drunkenness, etc.

You need to repent and ask Jesus Christ to come into your heart today. If you don’t repent of your sins and receive the salvation Jesus Christ Our Lord came to offer you, and you die in that condition – God forbid, you will regret your actions for eternity. Forsake sins, ask God to show you if indeed Jesus Christ is the Saviour.

What would it cost you to ask? Nothing! But I can assure you a hundred percent that you pay dearly for your pride and lack of sensitivity to the word of God if you don’t speak to God, asking Him for the truth about Jesus Christ Our Lord. Seek, read, pray, search, make diligent search for Jesus Christ The Saviour of your soul from today.

Be reconcile. I am saying this to you because I love you, warning you. After all, I don’t want you to perish. Jesus Christ The Lord, is the only truth, the only way, and the only one that give life eternal after death.

There is no other. I don’t know what religion you are into right now, but Christ is calling you into a love relationship. His name is ‘Emmanuel’, meaning ‘God with us’.

God wants to have a personal relationship with you. Don’t let anyone deceive you; hellfire is real, heaven is real. And you can never enter into the Kingdom of Heaven without receiving the salvation Jesus Christ Our Lord, came to offer you.