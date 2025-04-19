If Tinubu Can’t Transform Nigeria, No Politician Can – Seyilaw

Share

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has stated that if President Bola Tinubu is unable to transform the country, then no politician will be able to do so.

New Telegraph recalls that Seyilaw was among the celebrities who campaigned for Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, insisted that despite the current hardship and insecurity, the former Lagos governor is still the best man for the job.

Seyi Law claimed that the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, wouldn’t have performed better if any of them had won, going by their track records, which he was familiar with.

The comedian made this known in a recent episode of the Teju Babyface podcast, adding his support for President Tinubu has made him lose patronage from some Nigerians but that he has no regrets.

According to him, he would be much happier when his children enjoy the benefits of President Tinubu’s reforms in the future.

Seyilaw said: “Some Nigerians hate me for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They don’t even support my shows anymore. You might not support me today but I will want to be 70 and 80 and I see my children enjoying the benefits of the sacrifices I have made today.

“I tell you wholeheartedly, not with any sentiment, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot redirect the ship of Nigeria, no politician currently can do it. None. Not Atiku, not Peter Obi. Not with what I know about all of them.”

