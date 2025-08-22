If Not For Music I’d Have Been Suicide Bomber – Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award-winning superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made a shocking revelation about what his life could have been if he had not pursued a career in music.

The African Giant disclosed that he might have ended up as a suicide bomber, oil thief, fraudster, or even a prostitute if music had not given him a purpose.

Burna Boy made this disclosure while engaging with one of his followers who asked him what he would have been doing if he weren’t a musician.

He said, “There are many options. I could be stealing oil, I could be playing basketball, I could be a fraudster, a suicide bomber, anything, including a prostitute.”

Despite the shocking confession, Burna Boy’s success story tells a different tale.

He has become one of Africa’s biggest exports in the global music scene. Recently, he made history as the African artist with the most entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His collaborative track with American rapper Gunna, titled ‘WGFT’ from Gunna’s latest album ‘The Last Wun’, debuted at number 96 on this week’s Hot 100 chart. This milestone increased Burna Boy’s total Billboard Hot 100 entries to seven.

In addition, Burna Boy is the first African artist to debut a song on the Billboard Hot 100 in five consecutive years – 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 – further cementing his status as one of Africa’s most consistent and groundbreaking musicians.