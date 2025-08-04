He also shared what he would tell his younger self if given the chance.

“If I could tell younger Davido anything, it’d be, ‘It’s going to be a long journey, many ups and downs, smiles and frowns, but you’d get there.

“When we first started obviously the dream wasn’t this big at all. That’s how God works.”

“One flex I have that money didn’t buy is natural love from my fans. You can’t buy that type of love. I’ve had fans come from far away, and concerts range from new fans to the old fans; my catalogue is huge,” he explained.