Famous American-born Nigerian afrobeat singer, “David Adedeji Adeleke” better known as ‘Davido’
on Sunday opened up about his fame, passion for music and how he would handle life if he wasn’t famous.
In an interview with the “Okay Africa” podcast, Davido was asked what he thinks he’d be doing if he weren’t famous.
“I hope I still have the same passion, I’d probably try again…but it depends on my age,” he replied. Davido also pointed out a part of his journey that money could never buy, which was the genuine love of his fans.
“One flex I have that money didn’t buy is natural love from my fans. You can’t buy that type of love. I’ve had fans come from far away, and concerts range from new fans to the old fans; my catalogue is huge,” he explained.READ ALSO:
He also shared what he would tell his younger self if given the chance.
“If I could tell younger Davido anything, it’d be, ‘It’s going to be a long journey, many ups and downs, smiles and frowns, but you’d get there.
“When we first started obviously the dream wasn’t this big at all. That’s how God works.”
Please follow and like us: