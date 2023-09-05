If I Had Power, I Would’ve Expelled Wike From PDP Long Ago

Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday said that if given the chance, he would like to oust Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu who spoke on the episode of the “Political Paradigm” programme on Channels Television said he did not oppose Wike’s nomination as a Minister by President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite his intention to have Wike expelled from the PDP.

According to him, Wike was an employee of President Tinubu, not the All Progressives Congress.

“I don’t have the power, if I had the power, I would have fired him (Wike) long ago,” Momodu said.

It would be recalled that Wike had challenged his party, the PDP, daring them to take action against him through suspension or disciplinary measures.

The former governor of Rivers State said that he had not yet come across a party official with the power to suspend or expel him from the PDP.

Speaking on the development when asked why he wanted to kick Wike out of the party said “Such an unruly individual who wants to destroy our party? No one person may demand ransom for everyone else.

“If we fought the military in this country, and Tinubu was one of the fighters, will you now permit a civilian dictatorship?

“Due to differences over power-sharing within the PDP, Wike and four other former governors—collectively known as the G-5 within the PDP—withdrew their support for the party’s presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar.