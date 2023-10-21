If I Did Not Remove Fuel Subsidy, Nigeria Will…. – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the goals of his administration’s policies and initiatives are to create a society that is more just, moral, and upright.

President Tinubu made the remark on Friday, October 20 while speaking with a group of devout Muslims from the southwest led by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Reeling out his administration’s plan, the President said for the nation to advance, sacrifice is necessary, adding that if the fuel subsidy hadn’t been eliminated, Nigeria would have imploded.

He said, “It is about our future. We must guarantee our future. Almighty Allah will not give us a burden that we cannot bear. He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better.

“We avoided it (removing the petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.

In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership of a nation making difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the subnationals.”

The president, who said the current challenges facing the nation were only temporary, assured Nigerians that better days are in the offing. Tinubu added, “We have to believe in one country; we have to believe in Nigeria. We will do our best, and our economy will get better for the benefit of Nigerians. I am very sure of that, and we are putting in the work to ensure that.” After thanking the leaders for their prayers and support, President Tinubu gave them the assurance that his administration was committed to equipping the youth with skills and fostering an atmosphere that would allow them to thrive. Alongside Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, President of the Ummah Rasaki Oladejo expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his bravery in ending the petroleum subsidy and for launching the essential, however challenging, reforms. He said, “There had been no leader, military, or civilian that could break this hard nut of removing petroleum subsidy for us to grow as a country. You have done it. God will see you through.”