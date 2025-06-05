Share

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has offered a piece of advice to single ladies, using an emotional moment from her wedding as a reference point.

The movie star shared an emotional moment on her social media page where her husband, filmmaker Moc Madu, broke down in tears during their wedding ceremony.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Moc was seen crying as he professed his love at the altar, a moment Ruby described as proof of genuine love.

Sharing the video, she captioned it by telling her followers that if their man doesn’t show the same level of vulnerability on their big day, then he might not be “the one.”

She wrote: “Pls, if he doesn’t cry like this on the altar of GOD on your biggest day, confessing to you and GOD how much he loves you, just know he’s not yours, ok. Return him back to the original owner,”

She went on to express her deep affection for her husband, declaring:

“My husband loves me so much. And I love him, too. TWO HEARTS… ONE SOUL. ASAONWA2025. GOD CANNOT BE MOCKED. JESUS WE LOVE YOU.”

Her statement has sparked reactions online, with some fans applauding her, while others debated whether tears at the altar should be the new standard for love.

@zoegood99 wrote: “Ruby you no go rest abi??? You no dey learn from other people mistake. Priscilla’s hu by cried too, but Priscy did not go about making a mountain out of it and to think that Priscy is way younger than you but soo coordinated and mature.”

@obasichiamanda22 said: “So emotional I can see where love is something sweet and natural sweetener this what is called everlasting life time story.”

@sylvia__nella stated: “Someone is crying for his late mom and you are here twisting it ruby… oh chim o.”

@thriftbykech added: “The cry was because of his dead mom. That he wished he was alive to witness his wedding. May his mom soul continues to rest in peace Amen.”

