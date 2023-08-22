If Education Sector Is Fixed Every Other Thing’ll Work Perfectly – Mammam

The newly appointed Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mammam has said that once the sector was fixed, every other thing would align properly for the growth and development of the country.

Mamman who spoke shortly after assuming duties alongside the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu on Monday in Abuja after being sworn into office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andrew David Adejo, and other heads of education parastatals and agencies and staff of the ministry.

He said, “If the education sector is fixed, every other thing will work perfectly in the country since the ministry is the foundation of all.”

Mamman who solicited support from Nigerians to bring about the “desired change in the education sector,” noted that although the expectations were huge for the sector, President Tinubu was committed to turning the tide around.

On his part, the Minister of State, Sununu, sought the cooperation and understanding of Nigerians, especially the ministry staff in order to improve the standard of education in the country.