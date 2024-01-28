If Care Isn’t Taken, Judiciary Would Destroy Democracy, Says Sen Mwadkwon

Senator (Dr) Simon Mwadkwon is a former Minority Leader elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Plateau North Senatorial District at the 10th Senate. But his election was nullified at the Appeal Court, which ordered a rerun. In this interview with MUSA PAM, Senator Mwadkwon expresses optimism about returning to the Senate after the rerun slated for February 3, 2024

How do you feel that INEC has declared that all political par- ties including PDP will participate in the fourth-coming Plateau North Senatorial rerun?

I’m already in the Senate. I am very sure. I know that I was elected massively by the people of Plateau North Senatorial District. Plateau is a PDP state no doubt, and that is why some people were running up and down from Labour Party to APC that PDP should not be in the ballot. It’s just the fear of PDP. They know that once you say PDP is on the ballot, they will surrender, but it is better they surrender now. Look at th vote difference with my contenders – over 100,000 votes. It’s not 10,000, 100,0000 people. The issue is where will they get the people to vote for them? So the issue of whether I am certain does not arise. There’s no doubt, and because of the pain in the hearts of the people, I assure you that you see higher turnout and more votes from the people compared to what we have gotten before.

So with all these massive votes why did the court take away your mandate?

You see, I have said several times that the appeal court judgment was not based on law. I’ve given you instances. Some judgments were given in favour of some people who had come to court on the same grounds that went to court and our own was different. Now let me just tell you this simple logic or analogy. Why did the judges decide it was me, the candidate of the PDP? We had the same grounds of appeal. All of us. They singled the two of us and said we should go for a rerun. That was the order of the court. Musa Agai and my colleagues, my tickets were taken outright and given to the other person. So what logic did they use? It’s the same grounds of appeal. The same justices, the same political party. And like I did say here, once they pass their judgment, you are at their mercy, you just have to accept it and see how you can forge ahead so that you don’t become something else psychologically.

In the face of all this judicial lacuna, what is your impression about the judiciary?

Yes, I don’t want to talk about the judiciary, because the judiciary is an institution and if you begin to malign or criticise such an institution so sharply, you may get it wrong. In every organisation, there are bad and good eggs so all we need to do is to say judgment has been passed wrongly or right- ly. We have to accept the judgment and see how we can forge ahead. As far as we are concerned, we have accepted the judgement as they have come. And we want to see how we can move forward. It has affected us as a party, but we have spoken loud and clear that the judgment in the case of Plateau lawmakers is the Appeal Court’s personal opinion, it’s not law. The justice given to the Plateau State Governor at the Supreme Court shows that what happened at the Appeal Court was not based on law. Why we said so is because we have other states with the same situation we found ourselves in.

Judgment was being ruled in their favour, but in our case, it’s reversed. So the court has passed their judgement, we have accepted them and we want to see how we can forge ahead. But then, there’s a problem within the judiciary and I think the judiciary also needs to purge themselves of bad elements. There’s virtually no organisation that does not have bad elements. Within us as politicians, there are bad elements too.

What was your mood when the Supreme Court Judgement was delivered in favour of Governor Mutfwang?

I was full of joy with the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming our visionary and proactive Leader, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Mutf- wang is the duly elected Governor of Plateau State, having been elected by the majority and good citizens of the state across religious, ethnic and political lines. I want to say clearly that Governor Mutfwang was massively and carefully chosen by the citizens of Plateau State as their collective choice to pilot the affairs of the state and to work in their best interest, you saw what happened at the airport and the whole state when people came out to receive him at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, it has never happened in the his- tory of the state. There was no road, it took us hours to arrive in Jos, the capital city.

It’s truly an acceptance of His Excellency by the entire Plateau people. I want to appreciate the reputable Supreme Court Justices who with a full display of integrity, due diligence, fairness and professional competencies stood for what is the truth, just and the rule of law to meticulously affirm the collective resolve of the good people of Plateau State. This decision would further boost the confidence of the masses in the Judiciary. And to Governor Mutfwang, God has given him a large heart, because he refused to be distracted by the political storms since he was elected but was focused all through the tribunal tussles. And my advice is ‘Your Excellency, don’t relent in your vision and commitment of uniting and transforming the State as you have demonstrated within the short time you took over the helm of affairs as Governor of Plateau State.

We pray that God would give you the capacity and heart not to dis- appoint the trust and confidence the good People of Plateau State have reposed in you.’ I also want to especially appreciate the good and hospitable citizens of Plateau State and other Nigerians who kept faith and prayed to God for this outcome and today justice has been dispensed by the yearnings of the people.

If you return to the Senate after the 3rd February rerun, what do you think should be changed in the Electoral Act?

Yeah, we need to strengthen the judiciary. The judiciary needs to be strengthened. They have to go through training. The judiciary must be made to understand that they are a critical player in the growth and development of this country. And if they don’t do it well, we will be missing the point, because if they pass the wrong judgment they are destroying democracy and I don’t think we will want to have any form of government aside from the democratic way of electing leaders. So the judiciary must see themselves as partners in the progress of trying to strengthen democracy. We also want to amend the laws. The Electoral Acts. I see no reason the electoral cases should end at the appeal court.

All the cases should end at the apex court, that is the Supreme Court. So the judges will take a look at all the cases starting from the trial tribunal court to the appeal and then to the Supreme Court. I think that is how it should be. Cases should not end at the appeal court, they should go right to the Su- preme Court. That is one. Two, the Elec- toral Act must also be strength- ened to remove loopholes. Once something is a pre-election mat- ter, it needs to be accepted as a pre-election matter. The judiciary must learn to accept precedence. Once the precedence has been set, no court should go contrary to that. As you know, in the case of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, there was a political party that took him to court, but the Supreme Court ruled that it was a pre-election matter, and that the party had no right to mingle in the affairs of another political party. They don’t have the right to meddle in the affairs of another party.

If I return to the Senate which by the grace of God, I will, one thing I will propose is that elections should be conducted in one day. All the elections, the five elections one day. If you can be given three bal- lot papers to vote, what Is the difference between giving you five ballot papers? Because one, it will reduce costs for INEC; it will reduce the manipulation of using the same BVAs that have been used in the previous election to go and reboot them. You would have erased the figures that were there. And therefore the BVAs machine should be accepted to be tendered in court as evidence of overcoming or under-voting. So if we have those records in place once the election has been conducted, the results will remain in the BVAs. So if the election is conducted in one day, everybody answers their father’s name. You don’t take advantage of somebody to win to also win.

Why are politicians so desperate to win?

Apart from the problem we are facing in democracy, it is one of the problems that have affected the judiciary. The desperate nature of the politicians to win at all costs. It has placed undue pressure on the judiciary trying to entice them with money. I have said there are bad eggs in every human endeavour. Some feel they can win elections. They can even take human life so that they can win, but I have learnt from the wisdom of former President Goodluck Jonathan who said that his ambition is not worth the blood of a single person. The fact that you want to be a Senator, President or House of Reps member and then you go and kill, maim or destroy so that you can win. So the politicians too are not left out. We have our part of the problem. It needs a total purging.

Why do you think your people always support you?

It’s not the issue of rhetorics of speaking grammar on radio or television or making speeches. One of the things that has kept us moving is that we have never lied to the people. When we speak we make sure we do it. Another thing is, we are a team. One thing that the team has done consistently is that we have refused to see ourselves as competitors, we are not in a competition. We always con- sider ourselves as people that are running their race. anybody who thinks he is competing with us, it’s his problem. We are running our race and because we are running our race we must ignore a lot of things. Supposing we are to engage in a race, of course, you will meet dogs on the way and if there are dogs within that neighbourhood, they will start barking and if you stop to take a stone and throw it at every dog that barks at you, you will not win the race.

So if you ignore the barking and continue running your race you will win the race. That is why sometimes we see ourselves as people who are not in competition but running their race. Again, we have to remain focused on providing the dividend of democracy to the people. I have just commissioned projects across my senatorial districts, projects that have a direct impact on the people, commissioned schools, healthcare centres, and water projects among others in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North, Jos East, Bassa and Jos South all in the Plateau North Senatorial District. But for the Appeal Court setback, we would have gone very far in terms of projects, but we are still ready and are gallant to continue from where we stop when we return come February 3, 2024 by God’s grace.