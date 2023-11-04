If Available In Gaza Why Not In Nigeria?

This week I will like to kick off with a short comparison of two nations – Gaza (if it can be called a nation) and the so-called ‘Giant of Africa,’ Nigeria, in an attempt to drive home the point that we have been short-changed by our leaders over the years. Let’s start with Gaza, which has been in the news since October 7, when Hamas militants brought sorrow, tears and blood on the strip after they went to ‘find trouble’ by killing more than 1,400 Israelis during a daredevil incursion into the Jewish state.

According to Wikipedia, Gaza came into existence in 1949 and is the smaller of the two Palestinian territories, the south-western part of the state of Palestine. Gaza is governed by Hamas, which has ruled the territory since an internal conflict between Palestinian factions in 2007 that followed Hamas’s electoral victory in 2006. Since then, Gaza has been under a full Israeli-led (and Egypt-supported) land, sea and air blockade.

This has prevented people and goods from freely entering or leaving the territory, leading to it often being called an “open-air prison.” Israel insists the blockade is necessary to prevent the smuggling of weapons into Gaza. Director of Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency), Yuval Diskin, who does not oppose easing trade restrictions, but said that smuggling tunnels in Sinai and an open seaport in the Gaza Strip endangered Israel’s security.

According to Diskin, Hamas and Islamic Jihad had smuggled in over “5,000 rockets with ranges up to 40 km (25 mi).” Some of the rockets could reach as far as the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area. The Gaza Strip is 41 kilometres long, from 6 to 12 km wide, and has a total area of 365 km2. With around two million Palestinians on approximately 365 km2 of land, it has a high population density (comparable to that of Hong Kong).

The economy of the Gaza Strip is severely hampered by Egypt and Israel’s almost total blockade, with 70 per cent of the population living below the poverty line, according to a 2009 estimate. Gaza Strip industries are generally small family businesses that produce textiles, soap, olive-wood carvings, and mother-of-pearl souvenirs. The Gaza Strip is largely dependent on water from Wadi Gaza, which also supplies Israel. Most of the water comes from groundwater wells (90 per cent in 2021).

Its quality is low and most of it is unfit for human consumption. The remainder is produced by water desalination plants or bought from Israel’s Mekorot (6 percent of all water in 2021). There’s no need to go into such details about Nigeria because we are all aware of the immense size of our nation, which is the 14th largest on the African continent, with abundant lush forests, fertile land, and blessed with numerous natural resources, including crude oil, gas, coal, bitumen, bauxite, gold and, so on.

Even though our population of over 200 million makes us the most populous country in Africa, and the world’s sixth-most populous country, our 923,769 square kilometres land mass ensures that we are not living packed together like ‘sardines’ as they are in Gaza. Again unlike the Strip which is struggling to ensure its citizens have water to drink and carry out household chores, Nigeria not only has two major rivers – Niger and Benue – but also a number of smaller ones like River Ogun, Sokoto River and Imo River and equally good precipitation.

Ideally, the combination of numerous rivers, good precipitation and fertile land are enough to ensure that the nation should have the wherewithal to feed itself. But alas! as with almost everything in the country, this is not the case and the largest economy in Africa has to rely on importation in order to feed its population. In April 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced changes to the way it calculates GDP, changing the method of calculation to more accurately reflect current prices and market structure, thus giving more weight to Nollywood and mobile phone services that had grown a lot recently.

As a result, Nigeria’s estimate of its GDP increased by 89 percent, moving it from Africa’s second biggest economy (after South Africa) to the biggest economy. However, despite being the continent’s biggest economy it hasn’t translated into a rush for multinational companies into the country to set up shop and cash in on our large population. Instead, the reverse has been the case with many packing up and leaving following the harsh economic conditions, including high level of insecurity, poor and inadequate infrastructure and inability to remit monies made back to their home offices.

For instance, foreign airlines, despite repeated assurances from the government, still have more than $800 million of their funds trapped in the country. Thus, why Nigeria prides itself as having the largest economy on the continent, such notable global brands like Toyota and Nissan have no plants here while America’s fast food behemoth, McDonald’s has given the ‘Giant of Africa’ a wide berth; but it can be found in ‘smaller economies’ like South Africa, Egypt and other North African countries.

Perhaps, the biggest indictment of our leaders is seeing the amenities available to the people of the Gaza Strip. Until the recent face-off, they had constant power supply (which is still a mirage here despite the trillions of naira thrown at fixing the problem by successive administrations), while their roads and boulevards look immaculately kept.

However, what touched me most was seeing the very impressive medical facilities that have been repeatedly shown on the major satellite networks, having become the epicentre of the brutal war, because of the number of both dead and injured the hospitals have been receiving since the Israeli bombardment began almost four weeks ago. That a nation whose GDP (along with the West Bank) was put at $18.04 billion in 2021 (compared to Nigeria’s $ 440.8 billion) has such facilities is a testament to the good deeds of their leaders, who, despite their differences with Israel, have still been able to provide world-class medical facilities for the people.

And from the TV footage these facilities are open to all and not restricted to the wealthy as would have been the case here. Even the ambulances are not the rickety ones we often see at government hospitals in Nigeria, while the medics are all well kitted as they carry out their duties under very harrowing conditions. The million naira question is if the peo- ple of Gaza, despite all the restrictions and so on, can enjoy such impressive facilities, why can’t Nigerians living in a country not at war or under any restrictions?