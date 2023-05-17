New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. If APC Desires…

If APC Desires To Make Nigeria Work, Osinbajo Should Have Been President-Elect – OBI

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the just concluded 2023 general election, Peter Obi has declared that if truly the All Progressive Congress (APC) wants to successfully move Nigeria forward, it should have chosen the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate.

Peter Obi made this remark on Wednesday while speaking at Dele Momodu’s 63rd birthday celebration in London.

In the 52-second video that went viral on social media platforms, the former Anambra State Governor said he had one time confronted the leadership of APC that if they wanted Nigeria to work as a progressive country, they should have just given Osinbajo the party’s presidential ticket.

He said, “I am desperate to see Nigeria working, I can’t hide it. I even confronted them if you want it, why didn’t you bring Osinbajo so that we can have people who want to work for the country?

“Nigeria needs a healthy person and someone like him working 24 hours. Let’s have the place working for everyone,” he added.

Recall that Obi had filed a petition to challenge the victory of APC’s Bola Tinubu as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Obi, who came third in the election, filed his petition to challenge the outcome of the poll at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja around midnight on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

He alleged that the election was characterized by various irregularities including the non-qualification of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to contest the election.

He also alleged that Tinubu failed to win the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election, and just as he could not secure one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Obi also challenged that the election was conducted in substantial non-compliance with the provision of the law.

Following the resumption of the sitting today, the court has adjourned to Friday, May 19, 2023, the pre-hearing of Obi’s petition against Tinubu.

The court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.

Post Views: 21
Tags:

Read Previous

Corruption: EFCC Chair Should Step Aside, Has Questions To Answer, Says Matawalle
Read Next

Anambra Places Bounty On Killers Of US Envoy As Death Toll Rises To 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023