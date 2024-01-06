If Anything Happens To My Parents, I Will Find You’, Ilebaye Replies Trolls

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8, ‘All Stars’ winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has expressed her anger over the level at which her parents are being dragged on social media.

Taking to her X page on Friday, Ilebaye noted that she had not done anything wrong that worth social media users to call her parents dead, adding that she would go after online trolls if anything happened to them.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “I have never said anything or dragged anyone on this app. Have always been on my lane. And you call my parent dead. All in the name of drag!

“What wrong have those innocent people done to you? With the tears that dropped while typing this, my God will judge you. If anything happens to my parents, I promise you, I will find you.”