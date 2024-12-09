If Anything Happens To Me, Hold Zinoleesky, Naira Marley Responsible – Lil Smart

Share

Former Marlian Record signee, Lil Smart has taken to his social media page to cry out for his safety as he makes shocking allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, while showing off bruises.

Taking to hi Instagram page, Lil Smart alleged that the Marlian Record boss, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky had reportedly abducted him and beat him up.

Lil Smart claimed that his valuables, including his wallet containing $300 and his house key, were taken from him.

He showed off the bruises he had allegedly sustained from the incident, urging people to hold Naira Marley and Zinoleesky responsible if he harm should come to him.

Lil Smart said: “I escaped death today.. NAIRA MARLEY, ZINO, INN & MMP attacked me,kidnapped & took me into bush .. Where They nearty killed me….

“They naked me, took my skate, my necklace, my wallet containing $300 and my trousers which my house key I had a chance to run away but naked in the express

“if anything happens to me, missing or killed know it is both NAIRA MARLEY & ZINO”

In another post via his Instastory, he vowed to expose Naira Marley and Zinoleesky’s secrets, saying late rapper, Mohbad was bullied till he died just as he’s been threatened.

