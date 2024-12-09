New Telegraph

December 9, 2024
If Anything Happens To Me, Hold Zinoleesky, Naira Marley Responsible – Lil Smart

Former Marlian Record signee, Lil Smart has taken to his social media page to cry out for his safety as he makes shocking allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, while showing off bruises.

Taking to hi Instagram page, Lil Smart alleged that the Marlian Record boss, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky had reportedly abducted him and beat him up.

Lil Smart claimed that his valuables, including his wallet containing $300 and his house key, were taken from him.

He showed off the bruises he had allegedly sustained from the incident, urging people to hold Naira Marley and Zinoleesky responsible if he harm should come to him.

Lil Smart said: “I escaped death today.. NAIRA MARLEY, ZINO, INN & MMP attacked me,kidnapped & took me into bush .. Where They nearty killed me….

READ ALSO;

“They naked me, took my skate, my necklace, my wallet containing $300 and my trousers which my house key I had a chance to run away but naked in the express

“if anything happens to me, missing or killed know it is both NAIRA MARLEY & ZINO”

In another post via his Instastory, he vowed to expose Naira Marley and Zinoleesky’s secrets, saying late rapper, Mohbad was bullied till he died just as he’s been threatened.

He added; “That’s the same way they bullied Mohbad till he died. I’m going to spill all ‘u guys secrets’. If you wanna ruin my life, we gonna go down together.

“And am gonna spill all u guys secrets. How u guys actually killed Mohbad. How INN and Marlian Soldier raped a Unilag girl that came for Marlian House party and Naira (Marley)had to shut her up with money.
How y’all sneak MD (drugs) in girls’ drinks wen deh come party in Marlian’s house.

“I could have died today…and I told u all.” (sic)

Reacting, Zinoleesky took to his Instagram page to debunk Lil Smart’s allegations, stating that Smart was chasing clout with his name, adding that he hadn’t seen him in many years.

He urged Smart to be prepared to defend his allegations in court.

Zino said: “Stop using my name for clout chasing… I haven’t seen dat n*gga in years…

“Sha get ready to prove everything in court!”

