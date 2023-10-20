If Anything Happens To Me, Hold My Pastor Responsible – Chef Dammy

Nigerian Chef, Damilola Adeparusi better known as Chef Dammy has disclosed that her pastor should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

Chef Dammy on Thursday, October 19th, took to her page to reveal that she has been living in constant fear and that her life was in danger.

According to her, she nearly died a few days ago, revealing how “men of God” threatened, cursed and insulted her for months after her cook-a-thon.

In part of her write-up, Chef Dammy wrote; By the time we are done with you, you will not be able to stand on your feet again”

“This was from the acclaimed “people of God”. Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying. Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God.

“The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war.

“But these are the people of God, Are they not supposed to be Godly?”

However, in a new post shared on her Instagram story, Chef Dammy has revealed that her pastor, Jeremiah should be held responsible if anything bad happens to her.

Check her post below: