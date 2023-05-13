If Abiola Listened To My Dad, He Wouldn’t Have Died In Prison

Your father was a prominent politician, a very controversial one at that. As a son, who was the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu as a father to you and husband to his wives? My father was a very reliable, dependable father to all of us his children. His children were so dear to him so much that he saw them as delicate as eggs. He was in the habit of warding off anything negative that might happen to his children when he was alive. What kind of man was he to his wives? He was loyal and devoted to his wives. He never discriminated against any of them because he treated them equally. He related with them with equity because he never placed one above the others.

As a son who knew him intimately, what was his normal day like? When my father was alive, he made sure that he woke up about 4am. When he woke up, he embarked on prayers in his personal room despite the fact that we have a mosque at home. This he did until 7:30am. He did this before he attended to members of the family and to those who came to see him for one thing or the other. We all grew up to see him do that. At what time did he make himself available to family members in the morning? We saw him after his prayers around 8 am. What was the next thing he did, what time did he take his breakfast? To be honest with you, my father wasn’t in the habit of taking breakfast. One thing he did was that he fasted a lot.

Out of the 365 days making up a year, he could fast for over 250 days. He loved fasting a lot. Why was that? I think he’s been doing that for a long time and he did it till he died. What I remember was that he made sure that he fasted every Sunday. To him, that was very mandatory. What was his favourite meal? As to be expected from an Ibadan man, his favourite meal was Amala with Gbegiri mixed with Ewedu and meat.

He was a prominent politician, when did he eventually come out to see his visitors who presumably were mostly politicians? Before my father woke up, political associates who wanted to see him would be in the house by 6am waiting for him. So, it was not too common for us to go to him for one issue or the other. We only did when we needed something from him. We never went to him during his meetings if we didn’t have anything important to tell or get from him. Why was that? (Cuts in) Because he was always very busy. People of his generation were known to be disciplinarians, was your father one? He was to the core. My father was someone who hated people taking advantage of the other person.

Interestingly, he never caned me. In fact, he never caned anyone of us. It was only our mothers who did. When he visited me in the United States of America and I took him to the Dean of my faculty, I remember my dean asking him if he ever caned me as a kid. His response was no! The dean now told him that I was very stubborn but that I was very brilliant. That made him so happy.

You mean your father was happy when your Dean told him that you were very stubborn? Yes! The problem I had was that I never allowed my fellow students who were whites to cheat anyone of us who were blacks or from Africa when I was at the University. Apart from politicians, what other kinds of visitors came to your house to see him? The other visitors were relatives from my grandfather’s or my grandmother’s side who usually came around to visit him. Was there any time your father told you why he ventured into politics? Yes! He told me that his interest in politics came in the 1950s when he stayed with late Chief (Esuola) Lanlehin, his teacher at Ibadan Boys High School.

I think he developed a keen interest in politics when he was living with him. Will it be right to say that late Chief Lanle – hin introduced him to partisan politics? Yes. That is it. Which party did he join initially when he became a full time politician? My father joined the Ibadan Peoples Congress (IPC). Why the Ibadan People’s Congress and not the Mabolaje Party which was led by late Chief Adegoke Adelabu who was very prominent in Ibadan then? Let’s do a little bit of clarification; even before the late Adelabu joined the NCNC, we had the Ibadan Peoples Congress. Late Chief Adelabu joined the NCNC and not the Action Group which was founded by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

It must be noted that late Chief Adelabu was a member of the Ibadan Peoples Congress (IPC). Please take note of that. So, they were all members of the Ibadan Peoples Party but it was at the point of choosing between Action Group and the NCNC that they all went their separate ways? Yes! Did your father tell you the circumstances prevailing at that era? Looking at it from the point of view of election rigging, the problem has been with us for a very long time. At the Ibadan Peoples Congress, there was a sharp division within the ranks. There were certain people who favoured the late Chief (Adisa) Akinloye and another group of people followed Chief (Richard) Akinjide. What happened was that those people that went with Akinjide were prevented from voting during the time to choose which of the parties to follow.

What happened was that members of the Akinjide faction were traced to their respective homes by the Akinloye group who hired vehicles pretending that they were taking members of the other faction to the venue of election but to somewhere else. They just took them away to be entertained. In the end, the Akinloye faction that my father belonged to won the election by 12 votes to 2. Unfortunately, the Akinjide people were somewhere else being entertained. What role did your father play in that? He was very close to late Chief Akinloye who was one of his mentors. They were all Ibadan indigenes.

So, that was the reason why your father’s faction joined AG and the other group went to NCNC? Yes! That’s it. Which year was that sir? That was either 1956 or 1958 before the death of late Chief Adelabu. I remember that your father in one interview was quoted to have said that he had to force the doors to Mapo Hall open to allow for the swearing in of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Premier of Western Region when the NCNC government at the Ibadan Municipal Council refused to grant access to the Action Group. How true is this? That is true. He was completely right. What happened then happened in the case of the late Governor Lam Adesina.

What happened between your father and late Lam Adesina? Lam had wanted my father to support him for the governorship but my father decided to support the late Chief Kolapo Ishola when they were all members of the SDP. Adesina was in our house lobbying my father for seven days. They prayed together whenever the time came. He thought he had been anointed by my father but my father was someone who never took any major steps without praying.

In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the life and times of the late high chief of Ibadanland. In the no-holds-barred exchanges, the retired federal civil servant also took our correspondent into several political journeys of the man fondly referred to as the ‘Garrison Commander’ of Ibadan politics. Excerpts: ADEDIBU’S SON If Abiola listened to my dad, he wouldn’t have died in prison As a rule, he never discriminated against any religion. In our house, you will find an Imam and a Pastor. He usually called them for prayers. Let’s assume 11 people came to him, he would tell them ‘no problem’ and he would put their individual requests to prayer. He would call the Pastors and Imams to pray on their requests. He would do his own prayer and at the end he would go with whatever is the outcome of the prayer exercises. Most of the time, they all usually come up with the same answer.

So, this will now form the basis upon which he would support any of the aspirants? Yes! Because my father supported for- mer Governor Kolapo Ishola who was a Christian, his fellow Muslims objected. They asked why the Balogun Adinni of Ibadanland would support a Christian. His response to them was that it was the will of God. That was how former Governor Kolapo Ishola won. Could that have been the basis of his quarrel with the late Chief Lam Adesina? That’s right but they were so close together before.

So, Alhaji Adesina never forgave your father? Yes! Was that why they went their different ways during this current Fourth Republic when your father joined the APP and he (Adesina) joined the AD? All of them ought to have been in the same political party, which was the APP. Late Chief Bola Ige and others left the APP because they felt that my father supported the military regime of late General Sani Abacha. That provided an opportunity for Lam Adesina to become the governor but when it was the time to conduct the Presidential election, APP suspended my father for engaging in anti-party activities. Despite that, my father sent his delegates to the APP congress that produced Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as the candidate.

Even with that, my father knew that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would be drafted to contest the presidency. Having committed himself to the Obasanjo project, he mandated his delegates from the South West to vote for Onu sensing that the action would create problems for the AD presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae, who might seek an alliance with the APP to defeat the PDP. Upon the return of the delegates, he joined the PDP. My father’s decision to join the PDP helped a lot because Oyo State was the only state in the West where Obasanjo secured 23 percent of the votes. This is the reason why Chief Obasanjo loved my father.

You talked about his collaboration with late General Sani Abacha, there was a time he tried to secure late Chief MKO Abiola’s release from prison. What did he tell you about that? Abiola won the SDP Presidential primaries through the help of God and the efforts of my father. After the annulment, my father opposed (General Ibrahim) Babangida calling on him to restore the election. He stated his opposition to the formation of an interim national government. At the time, late Chief (Ernest) Shonekan tried to lure my father into the interim arrangement but he turned it down.

My father later advised late Chief Abiola not to be too hard on the government. This brought him (Adedibu) close to Abacha. Before then, late Chief Abiola had been away from the country. While there, the SDP nominated five people to meet him in exile to discuss the situation of the country with him. At the same time, my father was in the house of late Chief Abiola upon his (Abiola’s) return when General Abacha called him to propose an agenda which was to allow him (Abacha) to become acting President and handover to Abiola within two months.

Abacha didn’t know that my father was around when the call came through. Unknown to Abacha, he told Abiola that the only problem he had was my father. It was then my father urged Abiola to consult widely on the list that he was going to forward to Abacha for nomination into government. Unfortunately, all those that attended the meeting called by Abiola now began to allocate government portfolios to themselves when they got the green light to send their names.