IEI Shareholders Approve N17.5bn Capital Raise

…Convert N2bn Deposit To Equity

Shareholders of International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI) have approved a series of far-reaching resolutions authorising a significant capital restructuring and fresh capital injection into the company.

The approvals were granted at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company, which was duly convened and held virtually.

At the meeting, shareholders resolved that the N2 billion deposit for shares earlier made by Norrnenberger Advisory Partners Limited (NAPL) be converted into equity.

The conversion will be effected through the creation and allotment of 1.25 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a price of N1.60 per share, in favour of NAPL.

The newly issued shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the company’s existing ordinary shares.

In addition, shareholders authorised IEI to raise further capital of up to N17.5 billion, or such other amount as the board of directors may determine.

The capital raise may be undertaken through a combination of private placement, rights issue, public offer, strategic investor participation, or any other structure deemed appropriate by the board, subject to obtaining all relevant regulatory approvals.

To accommodate the proposed capital raising and share issuance, shareholders also approved an increase in the company’s share capital to a level required to issue the new shares.

The resolutions empower the company to register the enlarged share capital with relevant regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), among others.

Furthermore, members authorised amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company to reflect the new share capital structure and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The board of directors was also granted broad authority to take all necessary and incidental steps to implement the resolutions.

These include executing and filing required documents with regulators, engaging advisers and professional parties, and complying with regulatory directives to give full effect to the resolutions.

Meanwhile, shareholders ratified and approved all actions already taken by the board and management in connection with the approved resolutions.